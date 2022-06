Dennis Schroder may have the worst story of “fumbling the bag” in professional sports history. During the 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers offered him a five-year $84 million contract extension. Thinking he would make more money than on the free agent market, Schroder turned it down. The result? Dennis Schroder received no big contract offers and signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics for $5.89 million. Now, the Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals and Schroder is… at home. Midway through the season, Boston traded him to the Houston Rockets. To say Schroder has had a rough year would be an understatement. That being said, he is still just 28 years old and is a productive player. He is just the kind of guard that the Bucks need to make a priority target in free agency.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO