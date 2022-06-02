ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning pro – my simple hack will make your bathroom smell amazing & takes just seconds

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

YOUR bathroom can smell like your most beloved cleaner without the work it takes to spruce it up.

A woman who goes by KD on social media shared how she gets an amazing scent wafting through her washroom in just seconds, and it doesn't require any scrubbing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjAQs_0fyDuoXv00
KD's cleaner of choice is the Lysol Multi-Surface cleaner in the scent 'Clean & Fresh' Credit: TikTok / sheiskd_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHvtW_0fyDuoXv00
KD poured the cleaner inside of her toilet brush holder Credit: TikTok / sheiskd_

In a TikTok video shared with her 420.8K followers, KD detailed how to get your bathroom smelling fresh and clean.

First, you'll want to grab your favorite floor cleaner.

In KD's case, hers is the Lysol Multi-Surface Cleaner in the scent 'Clean & Fresh', which you can purchase for just $6 on Amazon.

After you've acquired your cleaner of choice, you're going to pour it inside of your toilet brush holder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAHv7_0fyDuoXv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFQhj_0fyDuoXv00

KD demonstrated, dipping the toilet brush in the holder after pouring the cleaning solution in it.

"Now your whole bathroom smells amazing," she wrote.

People in the comments were eager to try the hack and gave lots of thanks.

"Thank you so much," a grateful user wrote.

"I have to do this now," another added.

"I am going to try this," a third person shared.

"Great idea," a fourth spectator said.

"Yaaassss!!" someone enthused.

"Wow! I just did that & it really smells fresh & amazing!! Thank you dear," a final person commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMKc9_0fyDuoXv00
KD dipped the toilet brush in the holder after pouring the cleaning solution in it Credit: TikTok / sheiskd_

#Hack
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

TikToker's Car Handle "Hack" Has People Dumbfounded They Never Noticed it Before

It almost always comes as a shock whenever we discover a "secret" way to use something we more than likely use or at the very least see nearly every single day of our lives. Take candles for instance: if you design a holder that captures and reshapes all of the wax that's melted, you can effectively have an "infinity" candle, or at least one you can re-use several times so you get extra mileage out of one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
