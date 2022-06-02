ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, IA

Heading into the semifinals: What we learned from Gilbert's 1-0 win over Marion at boys state soccer

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8lS6_0fyDudpw00

Gilbert junior Alex Ruba desperately wanted a win over Marion in the Class 2A quarterfinals of the boys state soccer tournament Wednesday.

And some candy.

Ruba converted a sensational header into a goal off a free kick by Evan Weary with 1:41 left in the first overtime to give Gilbert a 1-0 victory over the Wolves and earn the Tigers a spot in the semifinals Friday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

"I was walking up there telling (Weary) give me one, give me one," Ruba said. "He played a beautiful ball, I got behind the defense and I finished it. I'm so happy."

Weary placed the ball perfectly to the left side of the goal from 25 yards out and Weary came charging in and took full advantage of his 6-foot, 5-inch frame to go up and put his head on the ball, sending it into the net for the win.

"Coach always says give it a chance and get it on frame and I was trying to get that back-post run to Ruba," Weary said. "He's 6-5, give it a chance. It was crazy. Embrace the moment and on to the next."

After the score Ruba was given a bag of SweeTARTS.

"I remember Coach getting some (SweeTARTS) one day and I was trying to steal some and he caught me," Ruba said. "I made a bet with my coach that for every header goal I get, I get candy. It motivates me to score as much as possible."

The goal showed Gilbert's tremendous resiliency. The Tigers had trouble putting good runs together on offense all game going against a tough Marion team, but when they got their opportunity they struck.

"They bring each other up when things are not going well and when things are going well they celebrate each other's successes," Gilbert head coach B.J. Jordison said. "The resiliency has been there all season. It came out strong today."

Ruba just missed a goal on a direct kick that just sailed right with six minutes left in the first half. Gilbert wasn't quite able to follow a free kick by Weary for a goal six minutes into the second half and Jackson Johnson had a shot go just wide right 11 minutes into the second half.

Marion had a couple of good chances, usually coming from junior Jackson Kirsch, who came into the game with an amazing 55 goals on the season. But Gilbert's defense, led by Ruba and Owen Kautman, hung tough every time the Wolves made a run.

"We knew (Kirsch) is a phenomenal player," Ruba said. "We knew we had to keep him on our eyes, so all game I was talking to my backs and we were keeping an eye on him. If we can take away No. 9 (Kirsch) we can keep them from scoring and we did that."

Marion ended its season at 16-2. Gilbert will take a 17-2 record into the 2A semifinals Friday against top-seeded Pella (18-2). Pella defeated Spencer by a 2-1 score in the semifinals.

"We're happy to be here still playing," Jordison said. "I think it's a good match-up."

Gilbert and Pella will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday on Field 6 at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

Gilbert 1, Marion 0 (OT)

Gilbert 0 0 1 — 1

Marion 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring

Overtime

G — Alex Ruba (Evan Weary), 88:19.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

KIMT announces Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway winner

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jeff Carter from Lake Mills is the winner of the Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway. Carter and his girlfriend April Clark will experience three days of camping and country music at Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City, courtesy of KIMT-TV. Thousands of fans and KIMT viewers entered the contest and their enthusiasm is appreciated.
kmaland.com

Iowa puts 11, Nebraska 7 on Athlon All-Big Ten Preseason Team

(KMAland) -- Eleven Iowa football players were recognized as Preseason All-Big Ten choices by Athlon Sports. Tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss were first-team selections while defensive lineman Logan Lee, linebacker Seth Benson and punter Tory Taylor were second-team tabs. Offensive lineman Connor Colby,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

A Davenport woman has won a $50,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery. Christine Sanders won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart, 1909 N. Harrison Street in Davenport and claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, IA
City
Marion, IA
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Gilbert, IA
Sports
Marion, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Pella, IA
City
Gilbert, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys State#The Boys#Tigers
superhits1027.com

Iowa Supreme Court rules in truck franchise case involving Clear Lake, Sioux City

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in Clear Lake. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa D-O-T to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law, and the new dealership should not be allowed to open.
SIOUX CITY, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol: 2 People Killed In Jasper County Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

(Monroe, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County that has left two women dead. Troopers say the crash happened just before 8:00 p-m on Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Investigators say 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow of Monroe was headed the wrong way when the crash happened. Her SUV slammed into another SUV driven by 46-year-old Delia Vance of Pella. Troopers say Vance died before she could be taken to a hospital. Findlow made it to the hospital but doctors weren’t able to save her life.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
WHO 13

Family, friends pay tribute to victims of Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Two young women lost their lives Thursday night while heading to a summer Bible study program. Authorities say Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, shot and killed Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, outside of Cornerstone Church. Both women were students at Iowa State University. Montang was a senior in the College of […]
AMES, IA
KAAL-TV

Iowa residents can register for ticket lottery for Field of Dreams

(ABC 6 News) - Iowans looking for a seat at the MLB's 2nd annual Field of Dreams game are now able to put their name in for a chance to get tickets. The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will face off on August 11 in Dyersville just a couple hundred yards away from the original site of the iconic 1989 Field of Dreams movie.
DYERSVILLE, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
MORAVIA, IA
KCRG.com

Scattered showers and storms remain a possibility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get settled in for a stretch of generally cool, and sometimes wet, weather ahead. Chances for showers and storms continue through about the next 36 hours, at least, though there will be dry time periods during that period. Lows tonight drop into the mid 50s, with highs on Sunday generally in the mid to upper 70s. Some of the storms later Sunday evening could be on the stronger side; we will be watching closely.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
MONROE, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

375
Followers
621
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy