Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report June 2

 3 days ago
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a...

KVOE

Barillas now on Lyon County Most Wanted and Felony Friday lists

Lyon County Crime Stoppers has announced the latest suspect on its Felony Friday list. Pedro Barillas, age 47, is wanted on suspicion of rape. Case details have not been announced. Barillas has been on the Lyon County Most Wanted list for several years on suspicion of rape, and he remains...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kan. driver jailed for chasing, shooting gun at vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting on a Kansas highway and have made an arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Devin W. Fuller of Baldwin City following an investigation that suggested he shot a gun from his vehicle at another vehicle, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One behind bars after chasing car out of Douglas Co., firing gun in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars in Franklin Co. after he chased a car out of Douglas Co. and then fired a gun at the victim early Friday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, Devin Fuller, 22, of Baldwin City, was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle as he chased it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

TPD release ID of suspect in Dillons stabbing case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has announced that it is looking for a man in connection to a recent stabbing at a local grocery store. On June 3, the TPD announced that its key suspect for a recent Dillons Food Stores stabbing is Jason Bulger. Anyone with any information related to this case […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Eudora man charged in double homicide bound for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Bicyclist killed ahead of 200-mile Kansas race

One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuttle Creek Blvd. has reopened after it was shut down at the US-24 and Highway 77 junction as crews worked to clear a double motorcycle accident. The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 3, to alert drivers that Tuttle Creek Blvd. has closed at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 77 - at the turn-off for Riley.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Unbound 200 participant killed in pickup-bike collision outside Emporia

A Colorado resident is dead after a fatal vehicle bike collision northwest of Emporia Friday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred shortly after 5 pm at the intersection of Lyon County Road 190 and F. According to KHP, 61-year-old Gregory Bachman of Frisco, CO, was traveling northbound on Road F and entered the intersection.
EMPORIA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Fillmore County Sheriff investigating bank robbery in Geneva

GENEVA, NE — The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a reported bank robbery early Friday afternoon. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office tells News Channel Nebraska the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Heartland Bank in Geneva. Police say the suspect is described as...
GENEVA, NE
Little Apple Post

Kansas serial burglary suspect caught inside church

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries have made an arrest. Just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday police arrested 24-year-old Kyler J. Reynolds, 24, Atchison, inside the First Christian Church at 7th and Santa, in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD puts out scam warning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced. The Riley Co. Police Department says a familiar scam in which a caller claims to be an officer calling about warrants has resurfaced. The caller states their name is “Sergeant Kyle” and has been notifying residents of warrants.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas High Court affirms man’s conviction for Topeka teen’s shooting death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and sentence for the man who killed a Topeka teen after robbing him in 2017. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,866: State of Kansas v. Luqman Yusef Keys, it has affirmed Keys’ confections and sentences for felony murder and aggravated robbery.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Grocery store employee stabbed on the job in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A grocery store employee is recovering after they were stabbed while on the job. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St. The stabbing occurred when an employee tried to […]
ksal.com

Saline County Woman Scammed

Gift cards were at the center of another recent scam, this time taking advantage of a Saline County woman. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on May 22nd, a 69-year-old woman reported that she was the victim of a scam. A person claiming they were with Publishers...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

