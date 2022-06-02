ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick Police respond to reports of gunshots overnight, report apartments struck

By Jill Sperling
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two Kennewick apartment buildings were struck by gunfire late Wednesday night (June 1).

Kennewick Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 1000 block of N. Cleveland Street around 11 p.m. Gunshots were heard in the area and two apartment building sustained damage.

Police say no serious injuries have been reported as a result of the gunshots and they do not yet have suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333 and reference case number KPD 22-041201. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided at www.kpdtips.com.

