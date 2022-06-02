ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Dreamy Beach In North Carolina Is The Perfect Spot For Seashell Hunting & Stargazing

By Megan Manning, Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qoq53_0fyDsffo00

North Carolina beaches can be displays of the state's rugged natural beauty hiding in plain sight.

Cape Lookout National Seashore is no exception, with more than 56 miles of pristine, undeveloped shoreline and tranquil, expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Outer Banks in North Carolina have open-sea beaches, state parks, and national park sites, as well as diving sites for scuba diving. It is also the perfect place to go seashell hunting.

This beach is already a hotspot for large and even prehistoric fossil shells and sea glass findings, and tourists from all over the country flock to the shores to hunt for a unique piece of the island to call their own.

Knobbed Whelks, Bay Scallops and Scotch Bonnets are just a few of the different shells you can find on the uninhabited barrier island.

You can visit early in the morning, during low tide, after a storm, or during colder and less busy months for a better chance at some beautiful finds.

Cape Lookout also has some of the darkest shores on the entire east coast, which makes it an ideal beach for catching unmatched views of the night sky.

With very little light pollution, you can spot constellations, planets, and occasionally the international space station as it passes overhead.

Cape Lookout National Sea Shore

Price: Free

Where: The Outer Banks, NC

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the beaches' natural wonders at any time of day, and appreciate the state's rugged beauty.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on April, 16 2020.

Comments / 1

Related
chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Hummers Are Back! Attract Hummingbirds to Your Yard

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Visitors to NC national forests warned of bears

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Visitors to national forests in western North Carolina are being warned that bears are getting close to humans and even circling campsites. The U.S. Forest Service issued the warning for Pisgah and Nantahala national forests. The service says visitors have reported bears tearing down bear bags from trees, carrying off backpacks, […]
ANIMALS
kiss951.com

10 Best Places to Take a Summer Vacation in North Carolina

Thinking about taking a trip this summer? Maybe you don’t want to go too far from home though. Nothing beats a fun, summer road trip! Right here in North Carolina, you can visit great places for an even better summer vacation. Wondering what places are within driving distance of you? Trust me, some of these places you may have not even thought to visit but I am here to say, why not?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: North Carolina Estuarium

Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many which are only […]
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
wkml.com

10 of the Most Beautiful Places To Visit In North Carolina

Does it really matter how high gas prices go? It’s almost vacation season. My wife Debbie and I seem to have this talk year after year because when you have been in the same state for your entire life, you may not realize all it has to offer. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Hunting#Responsible Travel#Stargazing#Seashell#Scotch Bonnets#Instagram
kiss951.com

North Carolina Ranks Top For Having The Most Preventable Hospital Stays In The U.S.

No one likes going to the hospital. Personally, I have always had a fear of hospitals. Proper outpatient management and treatment can prevent some hospital admissions resulting from chronic or acute illnesses. Preventable hospitalizations are the result of overusing the hospital as a primary source of care and lack of access to primary care for outpatients.
WFMY NEWS2

Rise in bear encounters at NC campsites

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is a bear sighting in Stokesdale County. Visitors to national forests in western North Carolina are being warned that bears are getting close to humans and even circling campsites. The Charlotte Observer reports the U.S. Forest Service issued the warning for Pisgah...
STOKESDALE, NC
Boston

3 white sharks spotted off Nantucket chomping on dead whale

The sighting follows just days after the first official white shark sighting of the season off Massachusetts. The sharp-toothed visitors to the waters off Massachusetts are officially back. Three great white sharks were spotted off Nantucket on Wednesday, chowing down on a dead whale near Tuckernuck Island, according to the...
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Toni Koraza

North Carolina to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

Food shortages have been occurring all across the U.S, but how does North Carolina fair in this ordeal?. North Carolina is one of the top 10 hungriest states in the U.S. This insecurity leads to food shortages in homes being prevalent across the state. While NC is a leading producer of agriculture like sweet potatoes, strawberries, pickles, turkeys, and hogs, many families are experiencing a shortage in food.
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
POLITICS
charlottemagazine.com

Why South Carolina’s Old 96 District Should Be on Your Summer Getaway List

Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
CHARLOTTE, NC
informnny.com

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold on June 2. According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash 4 Life drawing on June 2. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life and was sold at AA Expressmart located at 230 West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.
LOTTERY
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy