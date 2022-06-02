Portsmouth offering direct pay gift cards to eligible households

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - From June 1, 2022 until August 1, 2022, the City of Portsmouth will offer a one-time, $500 direct payment to households which meet the criteria for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed households.

According to the city, these are households which are not typically eligible to receive assistance from local Department of Social Services programs.

The one-time $500 VISA gift card will be distributed to eligible household applicants until the funds are exhausted. The funds for the program are made possible via the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Direct Pay Program will begin on Wednesday, June 1. Applications are now available for pick-up and drop-off at the Portsmouth Department of Social Services' Main Entrance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-person applications will continue to be accepted only during the program hours, which are from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The program will be closed on June 20 and July 4, which are observed holidays for Virginia and the city of Portsmouth.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a Portsmouth resident, 18 years or older, and the household must meet the below size and income levels.

Family Size Annual Minimum Income Annual Maximum Income 1 $25,536 $34,487 2 $34,488 $43,450 3 $43,452 $50,639 4+ $52,416 $55,057

To apply, visit the Portsmouth Department of Social Services. You must then submit an application with an ID, provide a 2021 IRS tax return, IRS transcript and a 2021 W-2 from your employer for proof of the gross earned income and provide verification of residency.

One application is permitted per household, and gift cards will not be issued the same day that applications are submitted.

For more information on the program, please call 757- 393-8815 between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 1.