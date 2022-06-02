ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'Masked Singer' tour brings favorite characters to Atlanta

By Paul Milliken
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've seen them on TV, now all your favorites from 'The...

Rapper Jack Harlow meets fans at metro Atlanta KFC to promote new meal

SMYRNA, Ga. - Rapper Jack Harlow is dropping something new, but it's not new music. A Smyrna KFC underwent a redesign for the debut of the "Jack Harlow Meal" and the artist himself appeared at the restaurant on Saturday. He was seen taking photos with some fans at the KFC at 2637 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna.
Atlanta, GA Best Rated Nail Salons

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.
Atlanta events to attend in celebration of National Pride Month

ATLANTA - June is National LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. Established on Friday, June 11, 1999, by former President Bill Clinton, other U.S. leaders have followed suit to continue the national recognition. While the Atlanta Pride Festival, the largest Pride event in the U.S. Southeast Region, is held in October, the city still has many events and celebrations for you to enjoy. Here are some fun events you and your family can attend:
Metro Atlanta KFC transforming into ‘Jack Harlow headquarters’ to promote new meal

If you’re in the Metro Atlanta area and happen to stop by a certain KFC, you’ll be in for more than your average two piece and a biscuit!. Rapper Jack Harlow is the latest celebrity to collaborate with a food chain for his own meal and he has a surprise in store for his Atlanta fans. Tomorrow, KFC will turn its restaurant at 2637 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, into the official Jack Harlow headquarters, all to promote his new combo meal. So, what do you get when you order the Jack Harlow combo? A Spicy chicken sandwich, mac and cheese, fries with a side of ranch and a lemonade; of course, you’ll be getting all of that in customized Jack Harlow packaging.
Atlanta 5K promotes healthy eating and living in children

ATLANTA - Building lifelong, healthy habits is easier when you start young. That was one of the goals of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Strong4Life Superhero 5K & Fun Run on Saturday morning at Piedmont Park. Alex Faas, Director of Events at CHOA, said about 1,000 runners came out and 100...
Pet of the Day from Best Friends Atlanta

Scotty is a senior boy with a funny personality. He is a diabetic so he needs insulin and special food, and he is free to anyone who wants to give him a happy forever home.
Natasha Bedingfield
Chef Kevin Ashford Talks About The 2022 Family Food Fest taking place on June 19th

This week on The Local Take, Chef Kevin Ashford joins us to talk about a favorite Father’s Day Event - The Family Food Fest. This annual event is produced by Atlanta Culinary Charities and will take place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19th, at the Georgia Freight Depot from 3PM - 6PM, this is a family fun event for everyone. The Family Food Fest includes food tastings, chef demonstrations, entertainment, health screening, a kids zone, and even dental screenings.
National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
Atlanta Pride Run and Walk 5K set for June 5 at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA - A popular Atlanta 5K returns Sunday at an earlier date than usual. The Atlanta Pride Run and Walk begins Sunday morning in Piedmont Park. Proceeds will benefit several metro Atlanta LGBTQIA+ charities and organizations that help people impacted by HIV: Lost-N-Found Youth, Jerusalem House, Postivie Impact Health Center, AIDS Atlanta and Trans Housing Coalition, a new beneficiary.
4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
Film studio complex in Doraville expected to create more than 4,000 jobs

ATLANTA — NBCUniversal Media (NBCU) has entered into a long-term agreement with Atlanta-based Gray Television to lease and operate new studio facilities at Gray’s Assembly Atlanta development in Doraville. Construction will begin this summer at the former site of a General Motors plant, creating up to 1,200 construction...
Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
