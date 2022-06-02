ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards eyeing Malcolm Brogdon, Mike Conley Jr.?

By Michael Saenz
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Trade Rumors: The Washington Wizards are reportedly keeping a close eye on Malcolm Brogdon and Mike Conley Jr. as possible trade targets. Over the past couple of weeks, there’s been a growing indication that Bradley Beal intends on re-signing with the Washington Wizards. He’s a free agent after the season...

sircharlesincharge.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FastBreak on FanNation

Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

On Thursday night, former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The All-Star shooting guard had an excellent Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Lin has also played for the Raptors, Hawks, Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, Warriors and Nets.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Mike Conley Jr.
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The Nba Trade Deadline#Nba Draft#Jazz
The Spun

UNC Is Reportedly Pursuing A Big-Time Transfer

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are reportedly pursuing Northwestern transfer Pete Nance ahead of the 2022-23 season, per On3 Sports. Nance, the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and younger brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft after testing the waters this offseason — making him eligible to return for another collegiate season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Heat Nation

Ime Udoka says Celtics see themselves as unit while teams like Heat, Nets and Bucks centered around stars

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had some major praise for his team after its win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Udoka called the Celtics a “complete team,” and he took a bit of a shot at the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the process. The Celtics eliminated each of those three teams in the playoffs, and Udoka explained that those teams are reliant on stars while the Celtics are not.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

257K+
Followers
485K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy