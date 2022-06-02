ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly's WNBA question could soon be answered: report

Cover picture for the articleA subset of Philadelphia-area basketball fans have been clamoring for WNBA expansion in this basketball-crazed city for years now, as the league has gone back and forth on the idea of adding more teams. Now WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has made it clear: the league wants to identify places...

