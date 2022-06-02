Where have all the workers gone?

The weather is a fickle thing and oftentimes unpredictable. But this year’s weather has been something else entirely. Since May has just ended, it is worth noting that this past month has been the coldest and wettest May in decades. Specifically, this past May has had an average temperature of 52.4 degrees Fahrenheit. At the same time, rainfall has reached a record 3.84 inches for Seattle. Similarly, this past April was particularly cold. April’s low temperatures managed to set records by becoming the 13th coldest April that Seattle has ever faced, along with the third coldest April during the last 45 years. But considering that it was snowing during the middle of April, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Comments / 7