ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Where have all the workers gone?

By Index Staff
Tacoma Daily Index
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics should be seen as good news – thousands of people are entering the workforce. But, to use a common phrase, the math just doesn’t add up. If the percentage of people participating in the labor force was...

www.tacomadailyindex.com

Comments / 7

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

Washington Education Association Expects Teacher Shortage To Grow Worse

"Statewide teacher shortage to only get worse, impacting class sizes and the quality of kids' education." - Justin Fox-Bailey, WEA Board Member. Burnout, lack of support, standardized test focus, and low pay are killing the teaching profession around the state and the United States. Then, there are the issues of school shootings, legislative requirements, and the fact that not as many people are getting degrees in school.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Tacoma, WA
Business
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Antelope Valley Press

Shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

SEATTLE — When he was sentenced for killing three teenagers and gravely wounding another at a house party north of Seattle, Allen Ivanov said he was sorry and that he couldn’t explain why he did it. But he noted one factor that allowed him to carry out the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buckminster Fuller
Big Country News

New Washington State Telemarketing law Goes Into Effect Next Week

Washingtonians will have an added layer of protection against unwanted telephone solicitation thanks to changes to state law taking effect June 9. The alterations, which govern the behavior of marketing callers, come on the heels of Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s campaign against illegal automated marketing calls in the state.
knkx.org

Six months into Tacoma’s guaranteed income pilot, a participant describes its impact

When Stephanie Bartella, 46, saw the news on Facebook that the City of Tacoma would be piloting a guaranteed income program, it seemed too good to be true. "I thought 'Oh, this will never happen to me,'" Bartella said. But the single mom of four decided to apply anyway, and she was randomly selected to join the Growing Resilience In Tacoma, or GRIT, program.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Trade#Labor Force#Tacoma Daily
The Stranger

Amazon Employees "Die" at Company Pride Kickoff, The City Owes Us Parking Violators Money, and Vegan Jewish Deli Coming to Capitol Hill

I love incompetence: Seattle will void seven months of parking tickets after failing to give parking cops the proper authority to write citations following the City's attempt to “defund” the Seattle Police Department by off-loading parking enforcement to Seattle Department of Transportation. This adds up to about 100,000 cancelled tickets and another 100,000 paid tickets that the City will refund at a cost of up to $5 million.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

Pierce County mega-community draws Ohio retail developer

The company is planning the first major multi-tenant commercial development at Tehaleh, a 4,700-acre planned community in Bonney Lake. Join the Puget Sound Business Journal as we recognize the 50 fastest growing companies in the middle market and our 2022 honorees. 2022 40 Under 40 Award. Nominate a business leader...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Crosscut.com

Podcast | How Seattle’s new city attorney is changing the office

When Ann Davison was elected Seattle city attorney last November, it flew in the face of the city’s progressive reputation. Electoral races in the city are nonpartisan, but Davison’s identity as a Republican was well-known, and her platform was firmly tough on crime. Her election was a kind of backlash to the backlash.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Public invited to review Paine Field Airport Master Plan draft

EVERETT, Wash., June 1, 2022 – Airport planners have completed draft concepts and alternatives for the Paine Field Airport Master Plan. Snohomish County invites the public to visit our online open house from June 1 to 30, to get an update on what the team has been working on, to learn more about the master plan, and leave comments or questions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle parking spot sells for $56,000

An underground parking spot in Seattle just sold for $56,000, according to Redfin. The spot is in a secure garage with 24/7 access in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. According to the listing, the “large and flat” designated spot is walking distance to Pike Place Market, the Space Needle and Olympic Sculpture Park.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Reagan Dunn Wants to Build a Wall, Mayor Harrell Upset Over SPD Staffing, and New Polling on WA's U.S. Senate Race

We get it, Reagan, you're in a GOP Congressional primary: Reagan Dunn, the King County Councilmember trying to unseat Rep. Kim Schrier this fall, wants to build a "four- or five-foot-high brick wall that you could see through, maybe with some cool wrought iron" around City Hall Park to prevent a new encampment from forming there. This has to be the silliest idea I've ever heard for a problem with an obvious solution: build more housing, you ghouls. Oh, and Dunn specified that his wall proposal is "[n]ot like Trump's wall, to be clear." Someone should familiarize him with the old adage about cake and whether you can both have it and eat it.
thewatchdogonline.com

Unusual Precipitation in May Expected to Continue

The weather is a fickle thing and oftentimes unpredictable. But this year’s weather has been something else entirely. Since May has just ended, it is worth noting that this past month has been the coldest and wettest May in decades. Specifically, this past May has had an average temperature of 52.4 degrees Fahrenheit. At the same time, rainfall has reached a record 3.84 inches for Seattle. Similarly, this past April was particularly cold. April’s low temperatures managed to set records by becoming the 13th coldest April that Seattle has ever faced, along with the third coldest April during the last 45 years. But considering that it was snowing during the middle of April, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy