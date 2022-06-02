ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in Florida car crash

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Corey Perrine/Naples Daily News via AP

POLK CITY, Fla. [AP] — Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.

Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

His wife, Donna, 49, also was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement according to The Associated Press.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the Bryants’ SUV was stopped at the construction site near an intersection. A truck traveling in the same direction failed to see their stopped SUV and slammed into it, the sheriff’s office said.

It said an investigation was ongoing. Bryant lived in nearby Auburndale.

“He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many,” the PGA Tour Champions tweeted.

Bryant is survived by his second wife, daughters Kristen and Michelle, and his stepchildren. His first wife, Cathy, preceded him in death. She died in 2017 of brain cancer, 11 months after her diagnosis.

