The Boston Celtics weren't going down without a fight, and Ime Udoka's message to his team entering the fourth quarter provided the spark it needed. The coach's pump-up speech played a huge role in Boston erasing a 12-point Golden State lead and delivering the Warriors their first playoff loss at home, as the Celtics won Game 1 of the NBA Finals 120-108 on Thursday night at Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO