Music

The 25 Best Pride Songs of 2022 (So Far): Staff Picks

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 has already proven to be a year in which popular, newly-released singles are fewer and further between, especially when it comes to the Billboard Hot 100. But that doesn’t mean...

Billboard

How Ugly Primo Brought Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Album Cover to Life

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny dropped his most versatile album yet, Un Verano Sin Ti, on May 6, and though it was released in 2022, he assures that “the vibe for the album” was born while he was working on his 2020 set, YHLQMDLG. Unlike his previous LPs, including El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, his new studio album came with a promo plan that began in January on Instagram. Talks for the album’s cover art began as early as summer 2021. “He reached out to me with the idea of the cover and how he wanted it to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Icona Pop & Charli XCX Celebrate ‘I Love It’ 10th Anniversary With New Remix

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 10 years since Icona Pop tore up dance floors worldwide with their 2012 Charli XCX collaboration “I Love It,” and on Friday (June 3), the duo celebrated the track with a remix created alongside Swedish producers Osrin and Ellis. “We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past 10 years,” Icona Pop said in a press statement. “It’s always hard to beat that first vision you have for a song, but we wanted to take a fresh look at it together with some of our...
MUSIC
Billboard

Every Song Ranked on Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Album: Critic’s Picks

Click here to read the full article. Since releasing his blockbuster third album Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone swapped the Hollywood Hills for the more remote and peaceful Utah mountains. As a result of his move — and a two-year pandemic — the superstar has now emerged with his most pensive album yet, twelve carat toothache, released June 2 on Mercury / Republic Records. His fourth full-length features an array of guests from obvious picks, like Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI and The Weeknd to a more surprising collaborator in Fleet Foxes — and the album operates in similar fashion. There are a...
MUSIC
Billboard

Saucy Santana Is Blazing Trails for Queer Artists

Click here to read the full article. Since Saucy Santana took social media by storm last year with his inescapable single “Material Girl,” which soundtracked over a million TikTok videos, the exuberant Floridian rapper has proven he’s no one hit wonder. Leading up to a set of star-studded releases under his new label home, RCA, Santana spoke with Billboard about how he went from celebrity makeup artist to rap star and why he’s paving a path for the LGBTQ+ community within the hip-hop genre. Foundation “I’ve always been lit, even as a kid,” says Saucy Santana, who grew up in Perry, a Florida...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Top 30 Funk Songs of All Time

Welcome, one and all, to Funkytown. Taking you through 20 years’ worth of funk music — from The Isley Brothers’ “It’s Your Thing” to The Whispers’ “Rock Steady” — Big Gigantic will be your tour guide today. But first, a...
MUSIC
Billboard

St. Vincent Channels Her Inner Disco Queen on ‘Funkytown’ Cover for ‘Minions’ Soundtrack: Listen

Click here to read the full article. St. Vincent is ready to go to “Funkytown” — are you ready? The singer released her cover of the Lipps Inc. classic on Friday (June 3), which appeared on the forthcoming soundtrack for Dreamworks’ Minions: Rise of Gru soundtrack. The reimagined track, which was produced by Jack Antonoff — who additionally curated the soundtrack, and is featured on it alongside his band, Bleachers — sees the singer tapping into the song’s disco roots. Artfully placed autotune to her vocals and distorted strings sets the “Funkytown” cover apart from the original, while the video for...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the BTS Songs J-Hope & Jimin Think ARMY ‘Loves the Most’

Click here to read the full article. BTS is back with the second episode of their new Apple Music radio show, BTS Radio: Past & Present. In the Friday (June 3) episode of the show, members RM, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, V, Jimin and J-Hope all gave a selection of their favorite songs and songs that they believe their devoted ARMY can’t get enough of. During the episode, J-Hope shared, “The two songs that I think ARMY loves the most are ‘Make It Right’ and ‘Heartbeat.’ I haven’t listened to these in awhile, but I also heard that ‘Heartbeat’ is an ARMY...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Describes ‘Fighting For My Life’ During Training to Join Group

Click here to read the full article. The stories of the grueling nature of K-pop training regimes are legion. Countless hours of choreo and vocal rehearsals for the slim chance of making it to the stage, and, if things work out, catapulting to international stardom. And though she makes it look effortless on the group’s songs and videos, BLACKPINK‘s Rosé opened up to Vogue Australia about the nearly soul-crushing lengths she had to go through to join Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa on the quartet’s rocket ride to global domination. “I ended up fighting for my life, training for my life. Because...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Tiago PZK & Ozuna, Caloncho, Plus More

Click here to read the full article. First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Tiago PZK feat. Ozuna, “Nos Comemos” (Warner Music Latin/Grand Move Records) Tiago PZK and Ozuna have joined forces for the first time in “Nos Comemos,” a song about what happens when two people have crazy chemistry. Penned by the Argentine breakthrough artist and the Puerto Rican star, the track is an edgy, hard-hitting reggaetœn number produced by Big One in Miami and Buenos Aires. The collaboration happened organically,...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From What So Not, Jungle, Purple Disco Machine & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: Liquid Stranger closed out Mental Health Awareness month with an op-ed about how martial arts its values help him to be a better artist and human; we got the exclusive on scorching hot EDC Las Vegas sets from LP Giobbi, Sam Divine and Kaleena Zanders; we broke down the seven best emerging artists we saw at Lightning In a Bottle 2022; the copyright drama between Alok and Sevenn continued, with Sevenn filing copyright claims against Alok in Brazilian court; we reported on the 13 (!) best sets we...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Willie Sotelo, Member of El Gran Combo, Dies at 61

Click here to read the full article. Willie Sotelo, the pianist and musical director of iconic Puerto Rican salsa band El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, died on Friday (June 3) in Puerto Rico. The musician, who was 61 years old, died of “health complications.” The news of Sotelo’s passing was announced in a press release sent to media and posted on El Gran Combo’s Instagram account. “Maestro Willie Sotelo, musical director of El Gran Combo, has died due to health complications at 61 years old. His wife Jannette Navarro, his daughter Wilmalie Sotelo, his other relatives and maestro Rafael Ithier and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Shouse, Acraze, Eurythmics & More: The 15 Most Played Tracks at EDC Las Vegas 2022

Click here to read the full article. EDC Las Vegas 2022, which returned to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 20 to 22, hosted more than 300 DJs including Zedd, Eric Prydz, Grimes, David Guetta, Kaskade, deadmau5, LP Giobbi and more. Altogether, this fleet of artists played thousands of tracks spanning house, techno, dance-pop, dubstep, hardstyle, EDM, trance, tech house and beyond. But 15 tracks were played more than any others at the Insomniac Events produced mega-fest, with this list spanning both sonic styles and dance music eras. Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Quality Control’s Lakeyah Signs With Motown & Drops ‘Mind Yo Business’ Featuring Latto

Click here to read the full article. Rising Quality Control artist Lakeyah has signed a new deal with the iconic Motown Records, and dropped a new collab with Billboard Music Award nominated rapper Latto. The jam, titled “Mind Yo Business,” and accompanying music video, debuted on Friday (June 3) via her new label. Speaking on her new single and joining forces musically with lyricist Latto, Lakeyah said in a statement, “I got the chance to collab with one of my favorite new era rap girls! Both the song and the video are fire. I can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Mind Yo...
MUSIC
Billboard

Isaac Dunbar On the ‘Blessing and Curse’ Of Knowing Exactly What He Wants — And How to Get It

Click here to read the full article. Isaac Dunbar has always had a vision for himself, which has been both a blessing and a curse. “If you don’t know what you want, you don’t make anything,” the 19-year-old says with a shrug over Zoom from his Los Angeles bedroom. “But sometimes, I shoot myself in the leg because I can get very territorial over my work.” That vision led the alt-pop singer-songwriter to pen a coming-out anthem, “Makeup Drawer,” at the age of 14. Dunbar opted to wait on releasing the song — as well as a major-label record deal —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

5 Stats That Put the Last Month’s Run of Dominant No. 1 Albums in Perspective

Click here to read the full article. After a relatively slow start to 2022 on the Billboard charts, the last four weeks have brought four consecutive No. 1-debuting sets on the Billboard 200 albums chart, each of which set a new mark for the best first-week performance of the year to that point — and each of which also notched double-digits’ worth of song debuts on the accompanying Billboard Hot 100. Future started the run in the chart week dated May 14, when his I Never Liked You set debuted with 222,000 equivalent album units moved, with all 16 of its...
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Online

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are coming up this weekend, but like last year, they’ll be split into two shows. Winners in scripted categories will be announced at the main show, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and DJed by Snoop Dogg (aka DJ Snoopadelic). The event will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday (June...
SANTA MONICA, CA

