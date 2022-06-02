ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Showing off its Pride: Enfield unveils flag at Town Hall

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
ENFIELD — Town residents began June by coming together Wednesday for Enfield’s first ceremony in honor of Pride Month.

More than 100 people gathered on the town green to see the rainbow flag hanging from Town Hall.

Mayor Bob Cressotti read a proclamation marking June as a celebration of diversity in honor of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.

“The turnout we have here today is an indication of spirit that is within everybody,” he said.

Towns throughout the state will hold similar observances throughout the month.

Locally, the Kent Memorial Library in Suffield will host a Pride tree lighting on Friday. Also on Friday, East Hartford will hold a flag ceremony at noon at Town Hall. South Windsor will display its Pride flag starting today at Wapping Community Center, and Tolland will host its second Pride in the Park on June 11 at Crandalls Park.

In Enfield, Cressotti said the Pride flag will fly throughout June, and do so every year.

CELEBRATING DIFFERENCES

WHAT: Enfield kicked off Pride Month Wednesday with a flag ceremony on the Town Green.

RESOLUTION: “Pride Month is dedicated to uplifting of LGBT voices, a celebration of the human spirit, and of human rights, and is an opportunity for everyone to embrace and celebrate our differences as the thing that makes us special.

“The displaying of the rainbow flag throughout the month of June further symbolizes the town of Enfield’s commitment and celebration of diversity and support for the LGBT community, and is a symbol of our unity and an affirmation of the belief that we are better together.”

Board of Education Chairwoman Tina LeBlanc said a few months ago that some parents came to speak about their experiences growing up feeling different and apart from others.

“Seeing you here today with your kids is amazing,” she said.

It’s important for parents and kids to know members of the board and town are their allies, LeBlanc said.

Many shared their stories of having to hide and struggle with their differences.

“That ends today,” LeBlanc said.

Resident Liz Davis said while the town has a flag proudly flying, the LGBTQ community still has a fight ahead of it. She said adults need to be vigilant so that their children’s rights are not taken away from them.

“With just one swipe of the pen, that could happen,” Davis said. She said it’s vital to be involved in who gets elected to positions with such power.

Over the course of history, flags have been known to serve a variety of purposes, said Town Councilman John Santanella. In some cases, they are used to mark a territory and in others, they are used to send a signal and give messages, he said.

“There is no flag that represents a greater and more powerful set of ideas than the one that has flown over this country for nearly 250 years, representing the idea that we are all created equal,” Santanella said.

“Today we stand here together affirming the belief that no one should hang their head in shame or live their life in fear for who they are. Today marks the day we display another flag that celebrates our differences and that each of us are part of one human race.”

Santanella said to remember that it is the things that make us different from one another that truly make us special.

“As we celebrate the history and recall the struggles of the LGBTQ community, let this flag also send a message from people in this small corner in the world to people everywhere: no matter who you are or who you choose to love, you have something special to offer all of us and you are welcome here.”

