KEARNEY, NE — Parade-goers are leaving with a smile after those involved with the Nebraska Shrine Bowl took to the streets on Saturday morning in Kearney. The All-Star Masonic Band, the Shrine Bowl players and coaches, young cheerleaders, Nebraska Shriners and more participated in the annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl parade. The parade started at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Railroad Street and Central Avenue in downtown Kearney. It lasted for about 45 minutes and followed a route north along Central Avenue, turning west on 24th Street, then heading back south along 1st Avenue. Hundreds lined the streets to cheer on the participants and take in entertainment from the Shriners.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO