KEARNEY — The members of Blue Plate Special enjoy branching out and performing different kinds of music with different kinds of groups, often going out on a limb. “I’m playing with a swing gypsy band and we’re all experimenting with different kinds of music,” said Greg Tesdall, who plays woodwinds with Blue Plate Special. “Everybody is still exploring new outlets, but we still like to have our core group that enjoys playing together.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO