Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run of mother of 5 in Suffolk County

Police arrested a Brentwood woman in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a woman in Hauppauge last week.

Authorities say 28-year-old Cherokee Fletcher was struck on Motor Parkway and Moreland Road in Hauppauge around 10:15 p.m. on May 23

Investigators believe the vehicle collided with another car, before striking her, and driving off.

Madeline Henriquez, 22, of Brentwood, is facing charges of manslaughter in the 2nd degree, leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality, and tampering with physical evidence.

Fletcher's fiancé said she left home to get money at a local 7-Eleven for her children's field trip and never made it back home.

Steven Bartolomey told Eyewitness News that Fletcher was a wonderful mother.

"She did anything for her kids, she went the extra mile," he said. "I only seen maybe once or twice in my life, my mother and grandmother, the motherhood she had for her children, the love she had for them."

They were living at a nearby shelter but had plans to move out and marry this summer.

He says the suspect took all of that and more away.

"Turn yourself in," he said after learning of Fletcher's death. "Why? Why did you leave her body there? She left five children. Five children. It's not fair. We planned a wedding. It's never going to happen now."

Henriquez is set to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later Thursday.

