The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Bleed Out, Share Video for New Song: Watch

By Madison Bloom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mountain Goats have announced their next album. It’s called Bleed Out, and it was produced in full by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. The follow-up to last year’s Dark in Here arrives August 19 via Merge. Today, the band has shared lead single “Training Montage” along with a goofy music video. Check...

Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song “Keep in Touch”: Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
MUSIC
Chance the Rapper Shares Video for New Song “A Bar About a Bar”: Watch

Chance the Rapper has shared another new song that doubles as an interdisciplinary art piece, as press materials describe it. The video for “A Bar About a Bar” stars Chance and Vic Mensa doing writing exercises together while Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington works in the background. As Chance raps his piece, the scene he is describing materializes and Washington plays off the story in his art. Watch it happen below.
MUSIC
Jimmy Eat World Announce 2022 North American Tour

Jimmy Eat World have announced a North American tour that kicks off later this year. Charly Bliss will open all of the band’s non-festival dates, which extend through September. See the full itinerary below. Jimmy Eat World issued their tenth and most recent album, Surviving, in 2019. They’ve since...
MUSIC
Panic! At The Disco Return With New Single, Unveil Track List for ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco has debuted new music for the first time since 2018, releasing the first single from their forthcoming seventh studio album, “Viva Las Vengeance” due August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The eponymous title track is an anthemic and upbeat kick-off to the band’s long-awaited new era. The song also received a video supplement, directed by frequent Panic collaborator Brendan Walter (“High Hopes”). In announcing the forthcoming project, the band shared that “Viva Las Vengeance” is a “cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing...
MUSIC
Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Zeppelin’s ‘Rock and Roll’ at 2022 Tour Launch

Click here to read the full article. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 Raise the Roof tour Wednesday night at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York. It was their first extended set together since the conclusion of the Raising Sand tour in 2009, and they made up for lost time with an long set featuring tunes from both of their collaborative albums like “Rich Woman,” “Fortune Teller,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Can’t Let Go.” Early in the night, they broke out a rearranged rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” that marked their first...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer-songwriter whose music blurred blues, country, and jazz, has died. His collaborator Steve Dawson confirmed the news in a post to Phelps’ Facebook page, writing that Phelps died “quietly at home in Iowa” on Tuesday. He was 62. Phelps was born in...
IOWA STATE
Of Montreal Announce New Album Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Of Montreal have announced their new album Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck with a video for their new song “Marijuana’s a Working Woman.” The album is due out July 29 via Polyvinyl. The band has also announced a headlining U.S. tour with support from Locate S,1. Check out the full list of dates and the animated video for “Marijuana’s a Working Woman” below.
MUSIC
Dave Smith, Sequential Synth Founder and MIDI Pioneer, Dies at 72

Dave Smith, the Sequential founder and synthmaker known as the father of MIDI, has died, Sequential said. He was 72. Artists including Flying Lotus, Hot Chip, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to Smith, whose inventions include the Prophet-5, used by a raft of 1980s greats, as well as by Radiohead for their diversion into electronics on Kid A.
ENTERTAINMENT
King Princess Announces Release Date for New Album Hold On Baby

King Princess—the moniker of Brooklyn-raised vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Mikaela Straus—has announced the release date for her sophomore album: Hold On Baby is out July 29 via Zelig and Columbia. Straus produced her record with Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett, and Tobias Jesso Jr. The LP also has contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen, and Fousheé. Find the album cover, as well as King Princess’ upcoming tour dates, below.
MUSIC
Watch Maggie Rogers’ Video for New Song “Want Want”

Maggie Rogers has shared a video for her new song “Want Want.” It’s the latest single from her forthcoming album Surrender, due out July 29 via Capitol. Check out the Warren Fu–directed visual for “Want Want” below. Kid Harpoon and Del Water Gap co-produced...
MUSIC
Florist Share Video for New Song “Sci-Fi Silence”: Watch

Florist have shared a video for their new song “Sci-Fi Silence.” It’s the latest single from their forthcoming self-titled LP—out July 29 via Double Double Whammy. The band kicks off a summer U.S. tour July 30 in New York, too. Check out the full list of dates and the video for “Sci-Fi Silence” below.
MUSIC
Phoenix Share New Song “Alpha Zulu”: Listen

Phoenix have shared a brand new song called “Alpha Zulu.” It marks the French group’s first new music in two years, following “Identical,” their contribution to the soundtrack for Sofia Coppola’s movie On the Rocks. The title and lyric “Alpha Zulu” come from a phrase frontman Thomas Mars heard a pilot repeat during a turbulent flight in a storm. Give “Alpha Zulu” a listen below.
PHOENIX, AZ
Prince and the Revolution: Live

After only a few months of touring in support of his commercial breakthrough Purple Rain, Prince was eager to move on. Locked into a rigid nightly routine of rehearsing and performing, he grew restless reliving a body of work that, in his mind, he had already perfected. To stave off his growing boredom, he would tweak the show from one stop to the next, shuffling the setlist and dropping in new songs for his band, the Revolution, to learn during soundchecks. In between shows, he’d retreat to a mobile recording system set up on his tour buses, or, time permitting, have a local studio booked during extended layovers. He oversaw Romance 1600, the sophomore album by his percussionist and apprentice Sheila E., from start to finish in these moments of downtime. He also had his own follow-up, Around the World in a Day, completed and ready to go, to the surprise of his band.
MUSIC
Elvis Costello Reunites With First Band Rusty, Announces Debut Album

Before breaking out of the London pub rock scene with the Attractions, Elvis Costello—then known as D.P. MacManus—joined Allan Mayes’ Liverpool rock band Rusty in early 1972. Though the group toured extensively, they never made it into a recording studio. Now, Costello has reunited with Mayes for their debut album The Resurrection of Rust, out June 10 via EMI/Capitol. In press materials, Costello refers to the album as “the record we would have cut when we were 18, if anyone had let us.” Find Costello’s full history of Rusty below.
MUSIC
Motorious

Jeep CJ-7 Laredo Is Not Your Typical Barn Find

This rare Jeep rolled out of a barn after 12 years under its own power. Dennis Collins is the man when it comes to all things Jeep. Collins Bros Jeep is his labor of love, a business that specializes in, you guessed it, Jeep. You’ll probably also recognize Collins from the Fast N' Loud, and his own YouTube channel is pulling a hearty audience with his interesting discoveries. In this video, the Jeep is the perfect subject for the show’s host. Collins geared up to take a trip to Texas to pick up a rare 1980 Jeep Laredo and has some extra toys to explore while there.
CARS
Baby, We’re Ascending

There’s rarely a dull moment in HAAi’s high-octane techno because Teneil Throssell is a master of the quick cut. Sometimes she attacks her music with surgical precision, carving out breathtaking pockets of silence before slamming the beat back. At others, she works with a field medic’s intensity, slashing diagonally across mangled breakbeats, then suturing the wound with an overdriven blast of bass. But for all its frequent change-ups, HAAi’s music never suffers from a short attention span. Channeling the hypnotic, tunnel-vision effects of classic Underworld, vintage drum’n’bass, and the early-’00s output of labels like Border Community and Kompakt, it’s a sound as heady as it is physical. Throssell works like a film editor, piecing together stray threads into a form that is cinematic in scope; her cuts always contribute to an overarching sense of continuity.
MUSIC
