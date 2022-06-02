ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama gun store mocks with ‘Congratulations to George Floyd’ sign, faces backlash

By Jeremy Gray
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A sign outside an east Alabama gun store mocking the death of George Floyd was shared widely on social media this weekend. ‘Congratulations to George Floyd on 2 years of sobriety,’ the sign outside Leesburg Guns stated. The store is owned by Dr. Roger Nichols, a Cherokee County...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 67

biden2020yassssss
3d ago

Not a surprise. Most racists live in the south and they're mostly trump supporters. surprise theres not a Confederate flag hanging next to it.

Reply(18)
11
WAIT ON TRUTH 17
3d ago

the person that had this sign put up in front of his gun store forgot to mention Derek shelvin living in his coffin for 22.5 years he is in a living coffin at least George Floyd is at rest

Reply(13)
8
Chinese News Network
3d ago

we expect truth over facts you know the thing comon man! he is now crucified for stating facts? wow evil for good and good for evil time is very short folks.

Reply(3)
4
