Alabama gun store mocks with ‘Congratulations to George Floyd’ sign, faces backlash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say there were two fatal shootings in Minneapolis in a three-hour span overnight. (credit: CBS) The first shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a man in his late 20s was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said there were reports of a vehicle speeding away from the scene after shots were fired. (credit: CBS) The second shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday near Loring Park. Police responded to reports of gunfire near West 14th and Willow streets. Officers found a man in his 30s dead at the scene, with multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests were made in either shooting, and both are being investigated. Police say these deaths mark the 37th and 38th homicides in Minneapolis this year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO