Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (6/1/22–6/2/22)

LeRoy Houston Lamb, 87, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on May 27, 2022, at Meadow Wind Assisted Living. He was born on April 10, 1935, in Casper, Wyoming to Joseph and Velma Lamb. He worked alongside his dad for the BB Brooks Ranch for many years until he married Sally Dunkley on January 15, 1961. In 1970 they moved to Newcastle, Wyoming, where they raised their four daughters. He worked for True Ranches until he retired in 2001. They then moved to Torrington, Wyoming to be equal distance from their daughter and grandkids. While in Torrington, he worked planting trees for the Conservation district and mowed parks around town. He also spent many hours in his workshop building anything from picture frames to reindeer (his pride and joy) to display over the years at Christmastime. In 2018, they moved back to Casper to be closer to family. He enjoyed many visits with his brother Robert and his good friend Jo.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO