Marcus a Smart bet in NBA Finals MVP futures market

Yesterday went well for us here at Bark Bets, with the Rangers taking control of their game one minute in and going on to win 6-2. Now we turn our attention to Game 2 of the Oilers and Avalanche and, more notably, the beginning of the NBA Finals.

A look at betting futures as we prepare for Celtics and Warriors - On one side we have two young stars coming into their own, and on the other we have a franchise looking to etch its dynasty into stone. This NBA Finals has everything you'd want as a basketball fan from smothering defense to dynamic offensive talent to legacy narratives. As Game 1 begins in San Francisco, we're first looking to the futures market to find value before the series tips off. We have been pro-Celtics for weeks now and like their chances of winning it all, which you can currently bet at +130.

The Finals MVP market also holds intriguing value and betting angles. Our preferred picks are Marcus Smart at +4500 and Klay Thompson at +1500. Obviously, Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum are the two most talented players on their teams and the favorites, but we want value. Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year, will be tasked with slowing down the plethora of guards on this Warriors team. If he can neutralize Curry and Jordan Poole in a way that alters the entire series, he has a great chance of taking home the award. Thompson had his best postseason game in the Western Conference Finals close-out game, scoring 32 points. Thompson's battle back from injuries the past two years has been great to see, and if he catches fire at the right time, he could be the difference-maker in this series.

Odds and a bet for Game 1 tonight - While we like the Celtics to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy by series end, it will be a battle to get there. Boston has had its Game 1 struggles the past two rounds, dropping both. Golden State is a bit more rested, and playing at home, we like the Dubs to come out firing and take the opening game here. You can back the Warriors at -3. With defensive attention likely on Curry and Thompson, consider betting on Jordan Poole's points prop over, which is currently 15.5. He dropped 29 against the Celtics when they last met in March.

Expecting more fireworks in Oilers-Avalanche series tonight - Did we recommend considering the under in Game 1 of this series? Let's move on. Game 1 was an onslaught of offensive firepower, which is fitting for the way these two teams play. Now, we shouldn't expect another 14-goal game, but that doesn't mean the scoring will stop. (Note: Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper was not on the ice for the morning skate, and Pavel Francouz is the likely Game 2 starter.) There's prop betting value for a few players to register points and goals, and we'll follow that belief by loading up on the over tonight, currently set at 7 goals.

Rangers take Game 1, impacting the series' odds - We had a feeling the Rangers would come out sharp in Game 1, and that they did, winning 6-2 over the Lightning. This is just one game, and Tampa Bay is 18-0 after a postseason loss in the past three years. After being -175 yesterday to win the series, the Lightning are now +105. This is a tremendous discount and one worth considering. We still think Tampa Bay is the deeper team, and the Bolts certainly have the experience to get right and pursue a third straight Stanley Cup.

The Memorial Tournament tees off today - The next PGA Tour event has gotten started today with the Memorial teeing off Thursday morning. Jon Rahm is the betting favorite, having won this event two years ago and playing against a slightly less-competitive field. You can still bet Rahm to win at +1000. Cam Young offers some nice value this weekend, finishing in the top-three in each of his past three events. His odds to win The Memorial are currently +3500.

Drew Timme returning to Gonzaga - It feels like Drew Timme has been playing basketball for Gonzaga for five years now, but it has been just three. Well, Timme announced that he's coming back for his senior season, withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Timme has averaged 18.7 points per game in his past two seasons, a catalyst for the regular-season success Gonzaga continues to have. Can Timme's leadership push the Bulldogs over the edge? You can bet on Gonzaga to get over the hump and win it all at +1000.

Today's Bark Bets is written by Griffin Carroll