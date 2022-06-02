ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Luggage Has A Built-In Phone Charger And Cup Holder—And It’s On Sale For $55

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS8XD_0fyDobiO00

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When is a carry-on more than just a suitcase? How about when it not only carries and charges your phone but holds your drink for you, as well? The Wrangler Smart Luggage carry-on offers that and more.

This piece of smart luggage has a patented 3-in-1 cup holder that also acts as a USB port and phone holder. This convenient feature is located on the back of the suitcase’s center for convenience while you travel. The item is part of the Travelers Club luggage collection by Wrangler — yes, the same folks that make blue jeans and other western wear.

The 20-inch carry-on is 13. 5 inches long and 11 inches wide. It weighs a hair under 7 pounds when empty and has a 48.7-liter volume. The suitcase has a fully-lined interior with zippered accessory pockets and it expands to give you additional room for packing. Four double-spinner wheels let the carry-on move in any direction.

Right now, the carry-on is on sale in burnt orange for $54.71 on Amazon. The retailer says other colors are only temporarily out of stock.

You can lock and release the recessed handle with one hand by pushing the button. The carry-on also has comfortable top and side handles. The outer shell of the smart luggage is 100% ABS plastic, making it lightweight yet sturdy.

This piece of smart luggage has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with more than 3,300 ratings. People who have purchased it like that it is lightweight but can carry an adequate amount of clothing and other necessities. They also appreciate the unique cup holder/USB/phone holder. (It is important to note that a battery pack and cable must be purchased separately to charge any devices using the USB port.)

“It was easy to pack, the USB connection worked, it fit easily in the airplane’s luggage compartment and the cup holder saved my coffee,” wrote one reviewer. “I had multiple bags and needed both hands to manage them and my unfinished coffee. Cupholder to the rescue!”

“After one trip to Hawaii and back, I’m very impressed with this luggage,” wrote another. “It held up well and we had no problem meeting the luggage sizing guidelines enforced by, in our case, Alaska Airlines. The cup holder and charging capability is [sic] convenient and the battery (not included) posed no problem passing through security. Highly recommend.”

The brand also offers a complete three-piece set of smart luggage, which includes a 28-inch large check-in suitcase, a 24-inch medium check-in suitcase and the 20-inch carry-on. Each piece has the 3-in-1 holder on the back. The three items together cost $159 and up. You can also purchase the 28-inch suitcase separately.

The smart luggage comes in four colors: black, burnt orange, navy blue and olive green. Right now, the carry-on is on sale in burnt orange for $54.71 on Amazon.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

This $26 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price in 2022.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Cup Holder#Advertising#Wrangler#Usb#Travelers Club
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Amazon
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Simplemost

Simplemost

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy