ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Marlboro council cancels special meeting to discuss police dispatchers

By MARK ROSMAN, Managing Editor
News Transcript
News Transcript
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MARLBORO — A special meeting of the Marlboro Township Council during which police communications were expected to be discussed did not take place as scheduled. On May 31, the township clerk’s office issued a notice which stated the special meeting scheduled for June 2 had been cancelled....

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

The Deserted Village of Feltville in Berkley Heights, NJ

Within the Watchung Reservation there is a place known as the Deserted Village of Feltville. The first man to settle in this area was Peter Wilcox in 1736 and he operated a sawmill on the property that helped provide lumber to local farmers. The next person to settle into the town and try to make something of the area was David Felt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Marlboro Council#The News Transcript
92.7 WOBM

A new warning system is hitting the Jersey Shore

Last year in South Seaside Park in Berkley Township, Keith Pinto was killed by a lightning strike. He was a lifeguard there and was only 19 years old. It happened at White Sands Beach by 21st Avenue on August 30. Eight people, four of them lifeguards, were struck by the lightning but only Pinto died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelakewoodscoop.com

Important Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer

The following message was provided to TLS by Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer:. 1) Leave lights on inside and outside your home – preferably on a timer. 2) Check that your windows and doors – including your car doors – are locked. Remove valuables from your cars.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Authorities: Suspect dead after shooting N.J. police officer

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. -- Authorities say a suspect who shot a police officer in West New York is dead.The New Jersey Attorney General's office says uniformed officers were sent to a home on 59th Street near Palisade Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a domestic dispute.When officers arrived on the scene, officials say a suspect fired a weapon at the officers. One was shot.Two police officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to Palisades Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The officer who was shot is expected to be OK.The identities of the suspect and the injured officer have not yet been released.Authorities say police found three firearms near the suspect at the scene of the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript

Marlboro, NJ
269
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

 https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/

Comments / 0

Community Policy