Tulsa, OK

What happened in the Tulsa, Oklahoma shooting?

By Penelope Min
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FOUR people lost their lives on June 1 during a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With more people reportedly injured, the gunman was also found dead at the scene.

Four people were killed during a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma Credit: Reuters

What happened at the shooting?

The tragic incident occurred around 5pm local time on the second floor of Natalie Medical Building at Saint Francis Hospital.

Officers arrived minutes after the report and quickly went to the second floor after hearing gunshots.

The gunman was already found dead once the police arrived, and has not been identified to the public yet.

The gunman's deadly wounds seem to have been caused by himself, and two of the killed victims were found in the same room as the gunman.

Who was the gunman?

Tulsa Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish reported that the gunman was a Black male thought to be between 35 and 40 years old.

The suspect was equipped with both a long gun and a handgun, which all seemed to have been fired.

The injured victims are still being investigated to see if the wounds were caused by gunfire or by hectic and rapid escape from the scene.

"It was just madness inside, with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people trying to get out of the building," shared Tulsa police captain Richard Meulenberg with CNN.

Investigators are still looking into the situation and the cause of the tragedy, although Meulenberg reported that the shooting is not thought to be indiscriminate.

"He very purposefully went to this location, went to a very specific floor, and shot with very specific purpose," he said. "This was not a random shooting by this individual."

Visitors to the hospital were afraid, with Lachelle Nathan sharing that she came to the hospital for a doctor's appointment when she noticed multiple police officers running to the complex.

"It's awful, it's sad. My daughter-in-law is from Buffalo, so now it's so close to home. It's not even safe if you come outside anymore, you know?" said Nathan.

What did the Oklahoma Governor say about the tragedy?

"What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured," stated Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

"I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation.

"I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed," continued Governor Stitt.

