STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A school aide was honored Friday at the district attorney’s office for saving a 6-year-old student from choking last month. “I am ever mindful of the heroism of the prosecutors in my office who work tirelessly with the NYPD and other first responders such as the Fire Department and EMTs to fight crime and keep Staten Island safe, but we are often reminded that there are many other everyday heroes in our borough who also deserve recognition and appreciation for their devoted service to the public,” District Attorney Michael E. McMahon said. “That is why I am proud to honor PS 29 school aide Maria Gavaris for her heroic efforts and quick-thinking to save a young student from choking.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO