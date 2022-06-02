Colorado police arrest man who owned 65 dogs rescued in Iowa

CITRUS COUNTY, Florida (WHO) — A Florida man who allegedly moved 65 dogs from deplorable conditions in Florida to equally squalid accommodations in southern Iowa has been arrested in Colorado.

Jason Munn, 48, was arrested by the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals this week, ending two months of searching for him across the country.

According to a news release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, they began looking into Munn after receiving a tip on April 1 that he was illegally breeding and selling dogs. Munn was charged and surrendered 14 dogs to authorities. However, authorities continued investigating and learned that Munn had also relocated 65 dogs from Florida to a residence in rural Keokuk County, Iowa .

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa led the rescue of those dogs last month . One of the dogs was found to have a leg that had been amputated without veterinary care – possibly by Munn himself, according to the release. Authorities searched two properties linked to Munn in Florida as well and discovered another 56 live dogs, three deceased dogs, and 28 different reptiles.

Munn is currently in custody in Colorado awaiting transfer back to Florida. Authorities are still finalizing the list of crimes he will face there.

