ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Colorado police arrest man who owned 65 dogs rescued in Iowa

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6u6A_0fyDnLkf00

CITRUS COUNTY, Florida (WHO) — A Florida man who allegedly moved 65 dogs from deplorable conditions in Florida to equally squalid accommodations in southern Iowa has been arrested in Colorado.

Jason Munn, 48, was arrested by the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals this week, ending two months of searching for him across the country.

According to a news release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, they began looking into Munn after receiving a tip on April 1 that he was illegally breeding and selling dogs. Munn was charged and surrendered 14 dogs to authorities. However, authorities continued investigating and learned that Munn had also relocated 65 dogs from Florida to a residence in rural Keokuk County, Iowa .

Siouxland native wins award for her healthy mayo alternative

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa led the rescue of those dogs last month . One of the dogs was found to have a leg that had been amputated without veterinary care – possibly by Munn himself, according to the release. Authorities searched two properties linked to Munn in Florida as well and discovered another 56 live dogs, three deceased dogs, and 28 different reptiles.

Munn is currently in custody in Colorado awaiting transfer back to Florida. Authorities are still finalizing the list of crimes he will face there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 4

Related
WHO 13

Number of Iowa fentanyl-related deaths explodes

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is deadly. “Unless you are there when it happens there is no saving them,” said Deric Kidd. It is deceiving. “This is a 16 year old kid taking one pill that should just be a hydrocodone 500mg and should be going about their day but instead they are dying,” said […]
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Former Iowa cop pens crime novel about warring motorcycle gangs

Webster City, Iowa — A crime novelist and former law enforcement officer from north-central Iowa is releasing his second book. Phil Queen is a retired Webster City policeman who’s now a criminal justice instructor at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Queen’s newest work, “Forever Two Wheels,”...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker results in scare on Colorado's pay-to-climb fourteener

On Saturday morning, Alamosa Search and Rescue asked Colorado's mountain climbing community for information related to a 69-year-old man thought to be missing in the area of 14,047-foot Culebra Peak. A Sangre de Cristo range peak, Culebra Peak is unique in that climbing it is highly regulated via a fee from the private land owner, who limits how many people can climb the mountain each day. Because of this, the mountain is known for its remote, rugged feel, with a trail that isn't defined in some areas.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux City, IA
State
Colorado State
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
lamarledger.com

Former Colorado sheriff’s employee pretended to be a U.S. marshal, kidnapped and killed a man, prosecutors allege

A former employee of a Colorado sheriff’s office pretended to be a U.S. marshal, kidnapped a Vermont man and killed him as part of a convoluted, multi-state murder-for-hire plot, federal prosecutors allege. The former Costilla County Sheriff’s Office employee, 34-year-old Jerry Banks, pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping charge...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Us Marshals#Reptiles#Siouxland#Nexstar Media Inc
KCRG.com

University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -University of Iowa police are investigating after responding to a report of an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning. The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety sent out a Hawk Alert around 1:40 a.m. saying police were on scene at Cactus 3. That restaurant is at 114 South Clinton St in Iowa City. They said the suspect was wearing a camo hoodie, and asked people to avoid the area.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Davenport, according to police. Officials say police responded to the 100 block of West Third Street at about 1:27 a.m. for reports of shots fired, and an individual injured by gunfire. Officers on scene found a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both injured with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWCH.com

3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are dead after a shooting reported Thursday evening outside a church in Ames, Iowa. Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI reported from the Story County Sheriff’s Office that two people, including the shooter are dead. The sheriff’s office said they received multiple 911 calls a little before 7 p.m.
AMES, IA
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
COLORADO STATE
Western Iowa Today

Tip From Florida Leads ARL To Rescue 65 Dogs, Puppies In Keokuk County

(Hedrick, IA) — A tip from Florida has led the Animal Rescue League to Keokuk County where 65 dogs and puppies were found in “terrible condition.” The ARL worked with deputies at a property near Hedrick. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida made the call while it was working an animal neglect case where dozens of dogs had gone missing. The animals were found living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens with little protection from the elements. One dog was missing part of one of her back legs and all of the puppies appeared to be infested with parasites. The name of the breeder who was holding the dogs hasn’t been released and no charges have been filed yet.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy