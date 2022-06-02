ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Mountain Goats – “Training Montage”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly one year after releasing their 20th studio album Dark In Here, the famously prolific Mountain Goats are back with a follow-up project, Bleed Out, arriving August 19 via Merge. Produced by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno and recorded in a studio near Chapel Hill, Bleed Out is inspired by “action movies from...

www.stereogum.com

NME

Watch Florence + The Machine cover John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’

Florence + The Machine has covered John Lennon‘s ‘Jealous Guy’ in the studio – check out the performance below. Florence Welch and co. performed the cover while appearing on SiriusXM, performing a number of tracks from new album ‘Dance Fever’ as well as the version of Lennon’s famous track, first released on 1971 album ‘Imagine’.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Terminal Nation & Kruelty’s Insanely Heavy Split EP The Ruination Of Imperialism

You wouldn’t necessarily expect a band from Arkansas to have much in common with one from Tokyo, but apparently thundering riffage is a universal language. Arkansas’ Terminal Nation and Tokyo’s Kruelty are among the heaviest bands on the planet, and they both stomp around on the porous border between hardcore and death metal. They’ve just come together for a new split EP, and it’s an absolute crusher.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stereogum

Polo G – “Distraction”

Last year, the reliably excellent Chicago sing-rapper Polo G released a great album and topped the Billboard Hot 100. He also got arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Los Angeles, which means he’s now facing a felony charge. That last event figures heavily into Polo’s new single “Distraction,” which Polo just released today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Song On S.G. Goodman’s New Album Teeth Marks

Just under two years ago, the Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman started to generate buzz around her debut album Old Time Feeling. Produced by fellow Kentuckian Jim James, Old Time Feeling was one of those albums that resisted easy categorization. Its deeply Southern theme and aesthetic might make it easily scan as country, even though it wasn’t. Some songs were rock, and other songs definitely weren’t. Sometimes artists like Goodman now get lumped under the amorphous (and, to some, equally annoying and reductive) term “Americana.” Whatever it was, Goodman had proven herself a striking new voice, offering songs full of heavy emotional reckoning at the same time that they wrangled with people’s stereotypes of the South in an effort to portray a more nuanced portrait of Southern identity.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Launch Tour With John Frusciante: Set List

Red Hot Chili Peppers officially launched their reunion tour with John Frusciante on Saturday, June 4 in Seville, Spain. According to Setlist.fm, the 18-song set pulled heavily from their two most recent LPs with Frusciante, the 2006 double-album Stadium Arcadium and April’s Unlimited Love. The quartet played four cuts from the former ("Charlie," "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Hey" and "Tell Me Baby") and five from the latter ("Black Summer," "Aquatic Mouth Dance," "Whatchu Thinkin’," "Here Ever After" and "These Are the Ways").
MUSIC

