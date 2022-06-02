6.1.22 – Metro baseball & softball results

Last month, the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association (IOMA) held their annual Upper Midwest Osteopathic Health Conference. During the proceedings, members of the organization decided on officers for the group. Washington doctor Lindsey Van Duyn was elected to serve as the groups vice president for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Van Duyn is a family physician who practices at Washington County Hospital and Clinics. She is a 2015 graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She completed an internship at UH Regoinal Hospitals in Richmond Heights, Ohio in 2016 and her residency at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California in 2018.
