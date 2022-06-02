ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

6.1.22 – Metro baseball & softball results

By Cole Bair
1650thefan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night in Metro High School Baseball; Cedar Falls got past...

1650thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
1650thefan.com

6.2.22 – Metro baseball & softball results

In baseball, Waverly-Shell Rock outscored Waterloo West 13-7 and Waterloo East swept a doubleheader from Marshalltown, 15-0 and 15-4. In softball, Dubuque Hempstead won a pair of games over Cedar Falls, 7-5 and 6-0. Waterloo West swept a doubleheader from Cedar Rapids Washington, 5-2 and 10-6. Linn-Mar swept a doubleheader...
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

KIMT announces Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway winner

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jeff Carter from Lake Mills is the winner of the Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway. Carter and his girlfriend April Clark will experience three days of camping and country music at Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City, courtesy of KIMT-TV. Thousands of fans and KIMT viewers entered the contest and their enthusiasm is appreciated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Cedar Falls, IA
Education
Waterloo, IA
Education
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa puts 11, Nebraska 7 on Athlon All-Big Ten Preseason Team

(KMAland) -- Eleven Iowa football players were recognized as Preseason All-Big Ten choices by Athlon Sports. Tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss were first-team selections while defensive lineman Logan Lee, linebacker Seth Benson and punter Tory Taylor were second-team tabs. Offensive lineman Connor Colby,...
IOWA CITY, IA
bigrapidsnews.com

Alker shoots 64, tied for PGA Champions Tour lead in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic. Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Metro Baseball Softball#Agwsr#Metro Softball
KOEL 950 AM

CONFIRMED: Beloved Restaurant Moving To Main Street Cedar Falls

One UNI and Cedar Falls staple has found its official new home in Downtown Cedar Falls. Last year, we reported that the Other Place or OP location on College Street would be closing its doors. December 1st was the beloved Cedar Falls eatery's final day in business. The COVID-19 pandemic...
98.1 KHAK

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Rescue crews save man from Cedar River

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
MORAVIA, IA
K92.3

Maddie Poppe To Make Waterloo Summer Stop

Iowa's own Idol is performing a unique show in Waterloo this July, and tickets are already available now. This summer, Maddie Poppe is hitting the road again. Many artists (just like the rest of us) had their lives put on hold for the majority of the past two years due to the pandemic. Now, things are getting back to normal and artists are going back on tour.
WATERLOO, IA
kciiradio.com

Van Duyn Elected to Vice President Post

Last month, the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association (IOMA) held their annual Upper Midwest Osteopathic Health Conference. During the proceedings, members of the organization decided on officers for the group. Washington doctor Lindsey Van Duyn was elected to serve as the groups vice president for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Van Duyn is a family physician who practices at Washington County Hospital and Clinics. She is a 2015 graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She completed an internship at UH Regoinal Hospitals in Richmond Heights, Ohio in 2016 and her residency at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California in 2018.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
KCRG.com

Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rescue crews were able to execute a water rescue in the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon. At around 5:43 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department, along with other emergency responders, deployed two rescue boats into the river in an effort to pull a man from the water. A photograph provided by officials showed a man holding onto the wall on the outer edge of May’s Island, near the Second Avenue bridge.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy