The 58th Brown County Rodeo opened to a large crowd Thursday night at the Earl Q. Wilson Arena. Night two of rodeo action will begin at 7:30 pm. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:00 pm. Dana Bowman will once again parachute into the arena with a huge American flag. In addition to regular rodeo events, fans will also be treated to free-style bullfighting after the team bull riding. There will be two sections of bull riding on Friday night.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO