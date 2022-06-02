ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the 9900-block of Berliner Place in Middle River (21220) via a window.

At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, an individual broke into a garage in the 7300-block of Chesapeake Road in Middle River (21220) and stole a vehicle.  The suspect then fled the scene.

At just after 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, a driver pointed a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident in the area of Lillian Holt Drive at Kenwood Avenue in Overlea (21206). The suspect was no longer on scene when police arrived.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Crime blotter posts are compiled from raw data from Baltimore County Police Department precinct feeds. Suspect descriptions are not included in these data feeds.

The post Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD .

