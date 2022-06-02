Section of I-80 eastbound closed in Luzerne County
DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound.
According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-80 eastbound that has closed both lanes between mile marker 262 and mile marker 268.
PennDOT anticipates the highway to reopen around 12:00 p.m.
