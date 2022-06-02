ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sitting out Game 1 on Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Andujar is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Angels. Andujar will take...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
thecomeback.com

MLB fans have hilarious reactions to Mets’ strange complaints

While the series pitting the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers against each other is about as big a series as Major League Baseball can offer in the first week of June, a lot of the drama and intrigue is coming before the first pitch. Before Thursday’s game, it...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets invest in new high-tech pitching machine

The New York Mets were in sports headlines ahead of what became a 2-0 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night when it was learned that star shortstop Francisco Lindor would miss that game because he accidentally closed a door at his hotel room on his finger. This...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Optioned to Triple-A

Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday's game against the Tigers. He is hitting .268/.279/.317 with zero home runs, three steals, seven strikeouts and one walk in 43 plate appearances in the majors. Andujar will likely be back up with the big club later this season, but for now Matt Carpenter has won the starts at designated hitter against righties.
MLB

LIVE: Yankees, Tigers face off on Peacock

This week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game, streaming exclusively on Peacock, features the finale between the Tigers and Yankees in the Bronx, and you can watch the game live right now. The Yankees have cruised to the best record in the Majors, in no small part due to their...
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Roughed up by Braves on Thursday

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Activated, not starting Friday

Taylor (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Friday but is not in the lineup against the Astros. He went 2-for-8 with two strikeouts and one walk on his two-game rehab assignment. Kyle Isbel will get the start in center field despite Taylor being available.
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Moved to DH due to thumb

Perez is starting at designated hitter Friday against the Astros and may not be able to catch this weekend, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports. He was in the Royals' original lineup at catcher but was moved to DH as his ailing thumb continues to bother him. MJ Melendez is starting at catcher in Perez's place.
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
