Yankees' Estevan Florial: Joins New York for twin bill

 3 days ago

The Yankees recalled Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and appointed him as their 27th man for Thursday's...

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
LIVE: Yankees, Tigers face off on Peacock

This week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game, streaming exclusively on Peacock, features the finale between the Tigers and Yankees in the Bronx, and you can watch the game live right now. The Yankees have cruised to the best record in the Majors, in no small part due to their...
Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss

Altuve went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Royals. Altuve walked and stole second in the seventh inning, but he was left on base. He's now gone 1-for-14 with five walks, an RBI, a steal and a run scored in four games since he was deemed good-to-go after a potential head injury Monday. The second baseman has a .265/.345/.510 slash line with 10 home runs, three steals, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in 38 contests overall, so it's likely he works out of his current slump in the near future.
thecomeback.com

Yankees’ outfielder requests trade

Miguel Andújar is looking to move on from the New York Yankees‘ organization. The 27-year-old Andújar (seen above during a June 2 game against the Los Angeles Angels), who’s played both outfield and third base for the Yankees, made a limited debut with them in 2017 and then particularly shone in 2018, finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting that season (behind only Shohei Ohtani). Since that point, though, he’s only appeared in 90 games for the team thanks to a combinations of injuries and competition for spots, and he was optioned to their triple-A affiliate (the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders) Friday. On Saturday, Dominican Republic sports reporter Héctor Gómez (of radio station Z101 Digital) reported that Andújar has asked the team for a trade:
Mariners' Mike Ford: DFA'd Saturday

Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Ford came into Saturday having only started one of the past six games and he was ultimately designated for assignment after the Mariners acquired Ryan Borucki from the Blue Jays via trade. He will now either report to Triple-A Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright. Ford owns a .188 average with a double, five RBI and a run scored over 32 at-bats in 16 games with the Mariners and Giants this season.
Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Three ways Philadelphia can try to salvage its season after managerial change

With a postseason spot slipping away and the National League's longest postseason drought in danger of being extended another year, the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team needs a "new voice in the clubhouse," and so Girardi's longtime bench coach Rob Thomson will take over interim manager. The Phillies have not been to the postseason since 2011.
Mets' Pete Alonso: Slugs two long balls

Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in a 9-4 win against the Mets on Saturday. Alonso gave New York the lead for good with his two-run shot in the third inning, added a three-run bomb in the seventh and singled in the ninth for his second straight game with a home run. Four of the 27-year-old's last six hits have left the yard and he pulled into a tie with Mookie Betts for the NL lead at 16 while tying Jose Ramirez for the MLB lead with 53 RBI. Alonso is on pace for a career high in average and OBP with a .285/.363/.556 slash line through 55 contests.
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out of Sunday's lineup

Garcia is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rays. Danny Mendick draws the start at shortstop with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Garcia is hitting .167 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games.
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Mashes 14th homer

Ramirez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles. He gave the Guardians an early lead by taking Tyler Wells deep in the first inning. Ramirez has been raking since mid-May, and over his last 16 games he's slashing .310/.420/.810 with seven of his 14 homers on the season and four of his seven steals, along with 14 runs and 21 RBI.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not ready for activation

Jimenez (hamstring) is still working on building up his lower-body strength at Triple-A Charlotte before being activated, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He has been serving as the designated hitter through four rehab games, going 4-for-13, but he is starting in left field Sunday. Manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez's legs aren't ready yet. It was reported that he could be activated during this upcoming homestand that runs Tuesday through Sunday, and that still seems possible, but it probably wouldn't come until midway through the homestand at the earliest.
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Sitting Sunday

McNeil is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McNeil is hitting .313 with one home run over his last 10 games. With lefty Julio Urias on the hill for the Dodgers, J.D. Davis draws the start at designated hitter.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Delivers pair in win

Story went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over Oakland. Story's two-run double in the sixth inning turned out to be the game-winning hit and ended a six-game RBI drought. Prior to that, he had knocked in 21 runs over seven contests to vault himself among the MLB leaders in runs batted in. The second baseman now delivered a team-high 39 runs, placing him eighth overall in the league.
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Dealing with finger injury

Lindor shut a hotel door on his finger and will likely not be in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. The freak injury came at a poor time for Lindor, as he has hit .375 with 20 RBI and 11 runs scored across his last 10 games. There's no word on the severity of the issue, but Luis Guillorme will presumably start at shortstop in Lindor's absence.
