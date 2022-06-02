Yankees' Estevan Florial: Joins New York for twin bill

Miguel Andújar is looking to move on from the New York Yankees‘ organization. The 27-year-old Andújar (seen above during a June 2 game against the Los Angeles Angels), who’s played both outfield and third base for the Yankees, made a limited debut with them in 2017 and then particularly shone in 2018, finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting that season (behind only Shohei Ohtani). Since that point, though, he’s only appeared in 90 games for the team thanks to a combinations of injuries and competition for spots, and he was optioned to their triple-A affiliate (the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders) Friday. On Saturday, Dominican Republic sports reporter Héctor Gómez (of radio station Z101 Digital) reported that Andújar has asked the team for a trade:

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO