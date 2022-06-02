Earn fun prizes this summer with Tulsa Library’s summer reading program

Tulsa Library's summer reading program begins June 1

TULSA, Okla. — “Oceans of Possibilities,” Tulsa City-County Library’s 2022 summer reading program for all ages, is the perfect summer getaway. The program is free and an opportunity to earn cool prizes.

Families can also enjoy seeing entertaining and educational stories come to life at their favorite libraries.

All four age groups - littles, children, teens/tweens and adults - can read their way to incentive prizes. Register online at, www.TulsaLibrary.org/summer, or visit any Tulsa City-County Library location to sign up. Readers can begin submitting their completed reading logs June 20 to receive their coupon booklet, prizes, and medals for littles and children.

Littles (birth to pre-K) and Children (kindergarten-fifth grade) can reach their goal by reading or listening to 8 books by July 31. Read 20 books and receive a bonus prize: (Littles, Buddy Bookworm plush toy; Children, Buddy Bookworm slap bracelet.) All littles and children who read 8 books and turn in the completion form will get a commemorative medal and a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:

• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair

• Admission to the Tulsa Zoo

• Admission to a Tulsa Drillers Game

• Admission to a FC Tulsa game

• Admission to Tulsa Botanic Garden

• One free ride on any Tulsa Transit route

• Cinnamon sticks from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

• Decorated cookie from Merritt’s Bakery

• Admission to Safari Joe’s H2O

• Justaburger Kid’s Meal from Whataburger

Littles who complete the program will be entered into a prize drawing to win one of 10 $50 gift cards to Kiddlestix Toy store, courtesy of the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries.

Children who complete the program will be entered into a prize drawing for:

• (20) $50 Target gift card, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust

• (1) Hornsby Birthday Party Experience, courtesy of the Tulsa Drillers

• (5) Birthday Party package for 12 to the 2022 Season,

courtesy of Safari Joe’s H2O

• (25 pairs) Tulsa State Fair one-day ride wristband

• (1) Autographed soccer ball and four game tickets, courtesy of FC Tulsa

• (12) Large 1-topping pizza, courtesy of Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

• (2) Set of three tickets to OKC Thunder game at BOK Center, courtesy of OKC

Thunder

( ) denotes how many will be awarded

Tweens and teens, sixth to 12th grade, can reach their goal by reading or listening to six books by July 31. Register by July 3 to be entered into a prize drawing to win an iPad, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust. By completing the program, they will receive a drawstring backpack a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:

• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair

• Admission to the Tulsa Zoo

• Admission to a Tulsa Drillers Game

• Admission to a FC Tulsa game

• One free ride on any Tulsa Transit route

• Admission to Tulsa Botanic Garden

• Cinnamon sticks from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

• Decorated cookie from Merritt’s Bakery

• Admission to Safari Joe’s H2O

• Whataburger Jr. from Whataburger

Teens/tweens completing the program are entered in an end-of-summer drawing for these great prizes, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust, unless otherwise noted.

• (2) iPad

• (2) Nintendo Switch console

• (2) Laptop

• (2) $100 Target gift card

• (2) $100 Barnes & Noble gift card

• (2) Wireless headphones

• (3) Gift basket of swag from Whataburger

• (1) Two tickets to Oklahoma City Thunder game at BOK Center, courtesy of OKC

Thunder

( ) denotes how many will be awarded

Adults can reach their goal by reading or listening to four books by July 31. Register by July 3 to be entered into a drawing for a membership for two to Philbrook Museum of Art. By completing the program, they will earn a literary-themed tote bag and coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:

• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair

• Admission to the Tulsa Zoo

• Cheese dippers from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

• Breakfast roll from Merritt’s Bakery

• Honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger

