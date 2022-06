HERSHEY, Pa, (WHTM) — Members of the Hershey Fire Department were called to the Weis Market on Mae Street in Hershey. But, this call was not for any fire. Two ducklings got caught in a storm drain in the parking lot of the store. Fire department workers climbed into the drain and collected the two ducklings, under the supervision of the mother duck.

