ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri business brings the farm to the front door

By Blair Ledet
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – The concept of market wagoning is literally bringing the farm...

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

Related
kttn.com

Audio: Ford is adding 1,100 third shift workers at its Missouri plant

Ford is adding 1,100 third-shift workers at its Missouri factory. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports the auto company’s 95 million dollar Kansas City expansion is in response to Ford increasing production of its transit van and its new electric transit van. The company currently has about seven thousand workers...
KYTV

Missouri transportation leaders say there is not enough parking for truck drivers along interstates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri transportation leaders are trying to get to the root of supply chain issues. A state task force says part of the problem is that there is not enough parking for truckers. The state says there are a handful of spots near Springfield that do not have enough parking options, including I-44. According to the state task force, many public and private parking locations along I-44 run out of parking spaces during overnight and early morning hours.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State settles corrections pay dispute; Oracle-Cerner deal gets closing date

Three local St. Louis politicians were arrested on bribery charges Thursday. St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former alderman John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted by a grand jury on May 25, which was sealed until the three made their initial court appearances Thursday. The court filings accuse the men of accepting payments in return for support on tax abatements for two properties. Across the state in Kansas City, the Ford manufacturing plant in Claycomo is getting a boost after the automaker announced a $95 million investment in the facility. The company is adding 1,100 union jobs to the plant, and 5,100 jobs to plants in Ohio and Michigan. The move comes as Ford attempts to ramp up production of its electric vehicles across the Midwest. Lastly, a closing date is set for Oracle’s deal to purchase North Kansas City-based Cerner. The acquisition passed antitrust review in Europe, and Oracle plans to close the deal sometime next week.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Teen shot and girl grazed by a bullet in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two girls were shot near the intersection of 9th and Pine Street in downtown St. Louis at around 8 PM tonight. One 16-year-old was shot and another girl was grazed by a bullet. They were both taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. The victims names have not been released […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Food Delivery#Nature
FOX2Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Story name: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/highest-rated-breakfast-restaurants-st-louis-according-tripadvisor. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 2

Day 2 of Enjoy Illinois features AR, STEM activities and music

MADISON, Ill. – NASCAR comes to St. Louis this weekend, and the inaugural “Enjoy Illinois 300” race is sold-out. The race will take place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Madison, Illinois at the World Wide Technology Raceway. On Sunday, fans will pack more than 57,000 seats and 1,200 campsites. There are also several exciting events ahead of Sunday’s race, from […]
MADISON, IL
FOX2Now

States sending the most people to Missouri

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
45K+
Followers
39K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy