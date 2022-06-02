Missouri business brings the farm to the front door

Three local St. Louis politicians were arrested on bribery charges Thursday. St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former alderman John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted by a grand jury on May 25, which was sealed until the three made their initial court appearances Thursday. The court filings accuse the men of accepting payments in return for support on tax abatements for two properties. Across the state in Kansas City, the Ford manufacturing plant in Claycomo is getting a boost after the automaker announced a $95 million investment in the facility. The company is adding 1,100 union jobs to the plant, and 5,100 jobs to plants in Ohio and Michigan. The move comes as Ford attempts to ramp up production of its electric vehicles across the Midwest. Lastly, a closing date is set for Oracle’s deal to purchase North Kansas City-based Cerner. The acquisition passed antitrust review in Europe, and Oracle plans to close the deal sometime next week.

