I know, I know… like you actually need an excuse to eat a donut… but June 3rd is a day worth celebrating! Donuts are like dessert for breakfast. No wonder why both kids and adults love them! National Donut Day has been around since 1938 and falls on the first Friday of June. I actually think donuts are one of those rare things that got better with time. The sweet treat has developed into an art of sorts. In honor of the holiday, here is where you can find the best donuts in Cedar Rapids:

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO