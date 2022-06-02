ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Surface': First Look Image Reveals Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Thriller from Apple TV+

By Ryan O'Rourke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ revealed a first look at Surface, a new thriller from High Fidelity producer and Ugly Betty writer Veronica West that stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) as a woman trying to get her life back together after a bout of extreme memory loss. This first image from the series...

Collider

'First Kill': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Trends and culture seem to be positioned on a pendulum, where style, music, and art from certain eras see a reemergence. Movies like Pixar’s Turning Red highlight this newfound interest in a period of time that for many millennials is laced with nostalgia: the aughts. One trend that has resurfaced could have some bite to it. The aughts vampire craze, spurred by the popularity of the Twilight franchise, could be seeing a revival. Love them or hate them, vampire dramas have a cult following, especially teen vampire dramas. Netflix’s First Kill is in the legacy of aughts vampire classics like 2005’s novel series turned film blockbuster Twilight or 90s novel series turned late-aughts television show via The CW's Vampire Diaries but approached with a next-generation spin.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
Collider

SNL Season 47: New Faces, a Mass Exodus, and Where It All Goes From Here

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live was a season of laughs, tears, impressions, and transitions. As expected of a show that relies on “new blood” every few years to keep up with the evolving comedy landscape, there were a number of exciting new additions both in front of and behind the camera. Those new additions, however, were followed by what felt like a mass exodus in the cast and the writers’ room, ultimately positioning the show for another “year of change.” But the creative shake-ups weren’t the only things the show had to deal with. A Covid outbreak turned Studio 8H into a ghost town for what was supposed to be Paul Rudd’s Five-Timers Club Christmas extravaganza, the horrific war in Ukraine forced the show to re-evaluate its priorities, and Joe Biden and Donald Trump continued to fuel the political coverage. Despite some bumps along the way, the show managed to pull off another season of silliness and satire during times when it can feel almost impossible to laugh— a tremendous feat that SNL has continued to accomplish for nearly five decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

Marvel's Least Wanted: The 'Agents of SHIELD' Spin-off You Never Saw

Though it never became ABC’s answer to NCIS or as much of a must-see for the general public as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. carved out a fine existence for its time on the air. Running for a more than respectable seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. accumulated a decent fanbase and, unlike so many sci-fi broadcast TV programs, even managed to go out on its own terms with a pre-planned series finale. However, that doesn’t mean every one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ambitions managed to come to fruition. Case in point: plans for a high-profile spin-off entitled Marvel’s Most Wanted, starring two former lead cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, sputtered out.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Mind Over Murder' Docuseries to Premiere on HBO Max

Chinese-born American filmmaker Nanfu Wang's latest documentary is a series called Mind Over Murder set to premiere on June 20. The HBO Max release takes place in Beatrice, Nebraska, in 1985 and follows the “Beatrice Six,” six people found guilty of the murder of Helen Wilson, an adored grandmother.
BEATRICE, NE
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven' Captures What We Loved About 'True Detective'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Under the Banner of Heaven. The riveting show that is Under the Banner of Heaven recently came to a close in a finale that made clear just how brutal & bleak a world we live in. Of course, this was a feeling that was felt throughout as Andrew Garfield’s Jeb Pyre and Gil Birmingham’s Bill Taba dug deeper into a pit of unfathomable darkness. In particular, the way the show and Garfield captured Jeb’s growing disillusionment with his faith was immensely affecting. In the prior episode and into this final one, he could believe no longer after seeing the harm religion wreaked on so many innocent lives. This all culminated in the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty, played with strength and grace by a revelatory Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as her children. We see everything leading up to this in painful detail, showing just how nightmarish her final moments on Earth were while still sparing us from seeing the full gruesome act itself.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Uncanny X-Men': Their 10 Most Uncanny Comics, Ranked

They are the children of the atom protecting a world that fears them. The X-Men are a team of mutants born with unique abilities that make them some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe. But, of course, their capabilities allow any form of adventure to happen, and many of them enter uncanny territory.
COMICS
Collider

HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

More than most other true-crime series, The Staircase needed to do something special to distinguish itself. Even for a genre whose devotees will happily listen to three different podcasts about a single case, the Michael Peterson saga is well-trodden ground; in fact, the miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s award-winning docuseries of the same name. On top of that, this year has seen an overwhelming glut of true-crime shows, with a new buzzy miniseries seemingly debuting every week. (Candy, The Girl from Plainville, The Thing About Pam, Under the Banner of Heaven — and those are just the ones involving murder cases.) If The Staircase wanted to stand out, it would need more than Colin Firth’s American accent and a scene-stealing turn from Parker Posey. It needed an angle.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Most Important Episodes of 'Barry' To Rewatch Before Season 3

Equal parts true comedy and dark drama, Barry stars Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, It: Chapter Two, Trainwreck) as former marine Barry Berkman as he attempts to find an escape from his occupation as a hitman. Using an acting class as his way to reconnect to people and find redemption, the show frequently provides unexpected twists by playing in both of these vastly different worlds.
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Neon Genesis Evangelion': 10 Amazing Sci-Fi Anime on Netflix

Sci-fi is an established genre, and it's more than just laser swords, ships, and time travel. That stuff is cool, but it's also about human nature, ethics, technology, and looking to the future to comment on our present. All of the best science fiction stories do this, even with the more fantastical outings like Star Wars.
COMICS
Collider

'Sherlock Holmes': 8 Things That Make The 1984 TV Show The Best Adaptation

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories and novels have had numerous—quite literally uncountable—adaptations: television shows, movies, and other books don’t quite encapsulate the reach of these beloved adventures. Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, Robert Downey Jr., Stephen Moffat, and others have all tried their hand at creative adaptations of the characters and settings, to variable success.
TV SERIES
Collider

'I Am Groot' Animated Series Release Date Set at Disney+

Baby Groot is coming to town! Marvel Studios has released the first poster for its animated series, I am Groot. The poster confirms the series of original shorts will debut on August 10 on Disney+. While the Guardians of the Galaxy prepare for a brief stint in the upcoming Thor:...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Stranger Things': Exploring Steve's Journey From Adolescence to Mature Independence

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4 Volume I of Stranger Things.Stranger Things is a coming-of-age allegory with supernatural worlds, creatures, and other bizarre obstacles that all represent childhood trauma. With the recent release of Season 4, Volume 1, the show proves that it can be bigger, better, and scarier. In this popular series, with an exciting super-powered protagonist at the heart of its mystery, another pillar of the show began his journey as a flat stereotype. The glue of Stranger Things is the much-adored Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). His transformation from a jerk, to a lovable babysitter, and now to a reluctant hero, deserves to be explored.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Obi Wan Kenobi': Who Does Zach Braff Play in Episode 3?

There was a very familiar name in the credits of the latest episode of Obi Wan Kenobi, but it isn’t immediately obvious as to who he was playing. Confused fans with a keen eye may have noticed Zach Braff’s name amongst the regular cast members, and you’d be forgiven for not recognizing him in the episode.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Movies That Were Improved by Studio Interference

Studio executives are often cast in a negative light. The meddling Hollywood executive is a frequently trotted-out trope, whether their interference is in the form of forcing unnecessary edits, insisting on casting particular actors or changing a movie’s entire plot. There are many stories of movies being undermined by...
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 Failed Eleven’s Empowerment Journey

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. Throughout Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has been on a journey of empowerment. In Season 1, she escapes Hawkins Lab, where she was forced to undergo experiments by an abusive father figure, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). She finds friends and allies, and helps save the town from a Demogorgon with her powers. Season 2 sees Eleven learning how to control her powers from her “sister” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), who also escaped Brenner. She learns that she has a choice in how she uses her abilities and once again saves the town. In Season 3, Eleven finds a balance between the savior role she was thrust into and living life as a normal teen. She loses her powers, but seems to have a future ahead of her where she’s free to make her own choices without the pressure of being the one and only savior of Hawkins. However, Season 4 Part 1 sends Eleven backward in this journey by taking away her agency and framing her as a monstrous “other.”
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys' Showrunner Eric Kripke on Casting Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy: "He Can Pull It All Off"

The Boys are back! With the long-awaited premiere of the hit Prime Video series' third season finally hitting our home screens, we can welcome the return of our favorite irreverent, disturbing, and often downright nasty supes who couldn't be further from heroic — as well as the group of resident misfits the show is named for who are determined to hold them accountable for previous and current misdeeds. One of the latest additions to the series this season just so happens to be Soldier Boy, a twisted take on another classic American-rooted comics hero whose arrival on The Boys is set to shake things up in more ways than just one. The hopelessly smarmy supe is played by Jensen Ackles, and the role reunites him with show creator Eric Kripke — the two worked together for a time on Supernatural when the series was first taking off on the now-CW — and let's just say that Soldier Boy is a pretty far cry from anything Dean Winchester ever was, even on his worst day.
TV SERIES

