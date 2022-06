If you don’t know Manny Banuelos’ story, you were probably too young to stay up late enough to watch him make his Yankees debut Friday night anyway. If you do know Banuelos’ story and you weren’t awed when he stood behind the mound to soak it all in before his first pitch, you should check your pulse. If your heart is, in fact, beating, you should pinch your cheek. And if you are somehow in touch with reality, you should get in touch with your emotions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO