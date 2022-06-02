Vehicle strikes Charlotte Drive business in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an overnight house fire in Huntsville.=. The Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the burning home along with a male and female victim. According to the Huntsville Police, both...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Firefighters from three departments in Huntsville tackled a brush fire Saturday afternoon. Officials say firefighters at Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue were called to a brush fire around 2:15 p.m/ pm Saturday in the area of Maple Leaf Drive and Stone Hill Drive in Huntsville. Responders quickly ran into the field […]
Huntsville Fire & Rescue says six units were called to a house fire in the 2100 block of Winslow Lane on Saturday evening. Fire officials say no one was home when the fire started. The Red Cross is assisting the people who live in the home. Fire officials are trying...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the fire that killed two people early Sunday morning was a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide. The Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a crash involving a Huntsville police officer Friday evening. The crash occurred on Sparkman Drive and University Drive near the University of Alabama in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, it was a simple traffic incident with no injuries.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday June 3, around 9:09 p.m. Richard Hunt of Vinemont was fatally injured in a wreck. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the 59-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Blount County 13, approximately six miles southwest of Cleveland, Ala. ALEA...
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens citizen was found dead in an apartment Saturday night when officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area. According to the Athens Police Department, the shooting occurred at Higgins Court Apartments on South Hine Street in Athens. Upon...
Two people claim they were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Huntsville Thursday night. Both victims told police they were walking home when an unknown, dark-colored SUV slow-rolled by them and fired multiple shots at them. Both were taken by personal vehicle to Crestwood Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries. Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.
Athens Police say they were called to a reported shooting at Higgins Court Apartments around 9:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, of Athens, dead on scene. The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Athens Police Department. No...
Huntsville Police say they were called to the 2200 block of York Rd for a domestic disturbance shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Huntsville Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene. When officers arrived to the burning home, they say they found a male and female dead inside. Police have...
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an alarm call on Thursday morning at a financial institution where an ATM was allegedly stolen. The call came in at 4:17 a.m. from a Family Security Credit Union on Highway 72. When investigators arrived to the scene,...
More than 200 people were able to fill up their gas tanks for free today in Huntsville. Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a 'Gas on God' giveaway, giving back to the community as gas prices reach record highs. "I just woke up this morning and found out they were...
