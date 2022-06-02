Metro Richmond Zoo hiring team members in all positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo is currently hiring ‘zoo crew’ team members in all positions.

The open positions include guest services, food services, ride operation, Treetop Zoofari and grounds care.

The zoo said the positions available work well for high school and college students as well as the retired community.

Benefits include free zoo and zipline tickets, food and merchandise discounts, flexible scheduling, day-time hours with no nights, no Sundays requires and variable work tasks.

To apply, visit the Metro Richmond Zoo’s website .

