Mia’s Sweet Factory arrives in Huddleston

After being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, Rooster Walk 12 took place over Memorial Day weekend at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, VA. The family-friendly festival hosted approximately 50 bands on six stages over four days. Performers included Little Feat, who played their 1978 album Waiting For Columbus, Tab Benoit, Andy Frasco & The U.N., and Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, plus later additions to the lineup including Fruition, Lettuce, Moon Taxi, Big Something, and The War and Treaty. Ryan Montbleau Band and Daniel Donato were also among the artists featured, and John Bryant, Roosevelt Collier, Ron Holloway, Josh Shilling, and Wallace Mullinax served as artists at large.
