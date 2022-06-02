Mia’s Sweet Factory arrives in Huddleston

You have to meet Jonathan and Ben Carlin, if you’re not familiar with them already. The brothers, from Roanoke, Virginia -- Jonathan is older, by the way -- have exploded in popularity in recent years, and they’re now living out their dream as content creators. They’re super fun to talk to, humble and engaging, and if you haven’t seen their videos, you’re in for a treat. (They start out with a signature, “Hey, brother!” greeting, hence, the headline).

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO