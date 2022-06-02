ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huddleston, VA

Mia’s Sweet Factory arrives in Huddleston

By Adam Powell Smith Mountain Eagle
Smith Mountain Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new venture is all set to take care of the local sweet tooth in Huddleston. Mia’s Sweet Factory held a grand opening at 10102 Leesville Road this past week, and will provide local...

