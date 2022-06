The Packers have two established pass rushers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. Their next EDGE pass rusher is likely rookie Kingsley Enagbare, taken in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft. KLavon Chaisson from the Jaguars could provide the depth needed at the EDGE position. Chaisson was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but has not panned out the way they had hoped. A Jaguars trade wouldn’t be surprising at this point, especially after their 2022 draft.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO