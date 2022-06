Learn more about Upper Cumberland abstract artist, and painter Robin Sturis. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with Upper Cumberland mixed media and abstract painter Robin Sturis. They discuss the type of work that she does, and how she got her start, how she handles the beginning of a project and determining where she wants to go with it so that it has an organic feel to the art, as well as what she hopes others take away from her personal and free flowing style of art.

