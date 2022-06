Corporate America is ratcheting up its warnings about the U.S. economy. Executives from Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk to Gary Friedman, the head of furniture retailer RH, all cautioned investors this week to be wary of an economic downturn. After months of strong consumer spending and supply chain improvements, some of the country's most outspoken corporate leaders have started intensifying alarms about decades-high inflation and impending interest rate hikes.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO