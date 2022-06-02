ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

INSIGHT: A good kind of problem for IMSA

By Richard S. James
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in the middle of what used to be referred to as the ‘Le Mans break’ for IMSA, where in years past, IMSA avoided scheduling races because many of its teams and drivers were in France for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In recent race...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jimmie Johnson Has Message for NASCAR Fans Amidst His Transition to IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson has made the transition to IndyCar driver after spending years in NASCAR. He is in his first year as a full-time driver and recently competed in the Indianapolis 500. And while some of his fans love his big move, there are other NASCAR fans who are not sure about the transition. Before competing in the Indy 500, Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion spoke to Beyond the Flag about the advice he would give to NASCAR fans who are skeptical about Indycar.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Penske
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series had a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday. Carson Hocevar, who drives the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, was transported to the hospital following a scary crash. Audio has emerged of Hocevar in his car during the crash. It's a tough listen. "Hocevar exited...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Isle of Man TT: Olivier Lavorel dies after TT sidecar race crash

A French competitor has died following a crash during the first sidecar race at the 2022 Isle of Man TT races. Passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, was involved in an incident at Ago's Leap during the opening lap of the race. Driver Cesar Chanel remains in a critical condition and has...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imsa#Race Cars#Sports Car#Vehicles#Gt Cars#Gte#Gtd Pro#Daytona
CarBuzz.com

The Greatest Cadillacs Of All Time

You don't get to be the second most referenced car brand in music without a long history of culture-defining cars. The legendary career criminal Al Capone drove a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac and, through the 1970s and 1980s, no gangster movie was complete without a Cadillac. This was the American way to display wealth and success, whether earned honestly or not. Cadillac peaked with movie and music stars from the 1930s to the 1960s but has never left the limelight. At the turn of the century, and at just the right moment, Cadillac dug deep and committed to moving on from luxury barges and into the realm of luxury SUVs. Today it competes directly with the European brands dominating the premium sports sedan and coupe markets.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
France
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Castroneves, Dixon, Franchitti and Johnson to appear at Goodwood Revival

A trio of current IndyCar races, plus a former series star, is set to will attend this year’s Goodwood Revival, set for September 16-18. The four confirmed to appear at the Revival are four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves. six-time series champ Scott Dixon, 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson, and four-time IndyCar Series champion and three-time winner of the Indy 500, Dario Franchitti.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Logano excited to be back at WWTR

Joey Logano had a fun Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway with the fastest lap in practice and getting a reminder of how much he enjoys the facility. “I’ve missed it,” Logano said. “This is a fun racetrack. It was already fun out there, and memories are coming back from 2008 — although they repaved it — and the track is a fair amount smoother than it used to be.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton sets Silverstone target for Mercedes to fix car issues and challenge for victory

Lewis Hamilton has urged his Mercedes F1 team to find the solutions to the problems they have faced this season - within the month.Neither he nor new teammate George Russell have managed a victory this season, despite Hamilton and former partner Valtteri Bottas winning nine between them last year.That’s as a result of Mercedes’ new car design and subequent analysis and fixes failing to combat the porpoising and handling issues which have affected them.While the team have largely remained bullish on the prospects of the car being a front-runner once fixes are found, the fact remains that after seven rounds...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

OLD - F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘knocked off his perch’ at Mercedes as Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash

As the dust settles on the Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1 moves towards the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season. Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge...
RideApart

World Supersport Rider Has 3 Toes Amputated After Estoril Crash

MV Agusta rider Niki Tuuli showed great promise at the beginning of the 2022 Supersport World Championship (WSSP). The Finnish racer secured a sixth and fifth place at the Aragon round and followed up that solid performance with a sixth and seventh-place finish at the two Dutch races. Going into the Estoril round on May 22, 2022, Tuuli held the fifth spot in the rider’s championship standings with 40 points.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Very Rare Mint Condition Ford GT Sells For BIG Bucks

Mecum Auctions recently sold a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition for $687,500. It's a stunning vehicle finished in the famous Gulf Oil livery used on the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans racing cars. Only 343 of these special edition models were ever produced, making them extremely rare. It's even rarer now after a Florida Man recently purchased a Heritage Edition for $700k and parked it in a palm tree.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy