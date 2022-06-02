ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4.1 Earthquake Magnitude Hits San Francisco Bay Area Thursday Morning

By Allan
nunewsindustry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported from San Francisco Bay area before sunrise Thursday morning. The quake hit the city at 5:07 a.m., with a depth of about 12 miles. The...

nunewsindustry.com

Comments / 1

KMJ

Magnitude-4.1 Earthquake Strikes East Bay Region

(KMJ) — A magnitude-4.1 earthquake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) early Thursday morning in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay area. The quake’s epicenter was near Bay Point, Calif. and was felt around 5:00 a.m. in places like Sacramento, San Jose and Modesto.
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North of Pittsburg, Felt In Sacramento

BAY POINT (CBS13) — On Thursday morning, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in the bay area and Sacramento. According to the United States Geological Survey, at 4:07 a.m., the earthquake hit north of Pittsburg, near Suisun Bay and Discovery Bay. The impact of the earthquake could be felt as far as Santa Cruz with some Sacramento residents saying they felt it too. No injuries or damage were reported.
PITTSBURG, CA
