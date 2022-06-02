Denise Jean Fisher, 68, of Scranton

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community recently announced another recipient of the “Jefferson Wants You” initiative. Economic Vitality Team Chair Peg Raney says the selection committee gave $5,000 to Sarah Ostrander, who is the restaurateur of The Centennial, formerly Angie’s Teagarden, at 100 East State Street in Jefferson. Raney points out the renovations are ongoing for the first floor restaurant and kitchen area, but Ostrander is excited to show it off.
A Perry man was recently sentenced to probation for two burglary incidents in Greene County. According to court documents, 29-year-old Anthony Booth pled guilty to a Class D Felony for third degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor for third degree criminal mischief. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn advocated for five years in prison for the felony conviction and two years for the misdemeanor conviction, both to be served concurrently. The defense attorney wanted probation and Judge Joseph McCarville suspended the prison sentences and placed Booth on three years of probation for each charge, to be served concurrently.
Sophomore pitcher Owen Siegert was dominant on Friday night at Allensworth Field in Jefferson as West Marshall (State Center) blanked Greene County 10-0 in six innings by the 10-run rule in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference baseball. Siegert struck out the Rams 14 times, walked three batters and allowed just one hit in 5-2/3 innings on the mound. The lone hit for Greene County was a double by senior Bryce Stalder.
The 21st Street Group Home in Emmetsburg has a new addition. In memory of Jimmy Frederick, the Frederick family designed, donated and installed a patio last week. It is on the north side of the building and already has chairs and tables. The barbecue grill was also their donation. Jimmy (or Jim-Fred as residents called him), lived at the home from August, 1985 to July, 2021.
The Perry School Board will discuss the next steps for the elementary school kitchen renovation and an additional elementary gymnasium at their regular meeting tonight. Also, the Board will consider approving the 2022-23 milk vendor. The Board will then consider approving the bakery vendor and a contract with 21st Century Rehab for sports medicine services both for 2022-23.
9:12am: An officer took a report from a subject about a friend in Jefferson who is being abused by her husband. The friend advised that she is unable to come and report herself for safety reasons. The officer arranged to meet with the reported victim in a safe environment at a later time. Several audio recordings were provided to the officer and the investigation began.
AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
If you are out and about in the downtown square of Adel today, you will be able to see a variety of different vehicles for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with judging taking place from 1-2 p.m....
Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard. Montang served as a mortuary affairs specialist with Detachment 1, […]
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval hiring a full time clerk for the auditor’s office and a financial contribution request from the Highway 30 Coalition for an economic study. Additionally, they will review and give direction to the county attorney for recodification of county ordinances.
After not being held since 2019, Kids Fest with the Perry Public Library is making its return today. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the library and everyone is welcome to attend. Kids Fest also serves as a kickoff to the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program. Library Director Mary Murphy says this event helps celebrate families.
President of Iowa Fire Arms Coalition pushes down proposals for gun reform. He says what does work is enforcing laws, and in the past in the U-S, crime went down when that happened.
A candidate running in the Republican primary for a position on Capitol Hill visited Raccoon Valley Radio’s station in Stuart on Thursday. Gary Leffler is running to be on Iowa’s Third Congressional District ticket for the possibility to face incumbent Cindy Axne. Leffler says that he is the only congressional candidate that has owned and operated a farm along with spending 25 years in financial services and he has worked in construction. Leffler explained why he entered the race for Congress.
The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office is bringing back an activity to boost tourism. This will be the second year of the event called “Wild Places In Guthrie County.” The main goal of the activity is to pick up a flier at the Guthrie County Extension office which has five different locations on it.
