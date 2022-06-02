Nominations open for John D. Austin Jr. Contribution to History Award

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Warren County Historical Society (WCHS) announced Thursday it is accepting nominations for the third-annual “John D. Austin Jr. Contribution to History Award” to be presented at the annual meeting on January 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Holiday Inn in Lake George. The award honors the late Hon. John D. Austin Jr. of Queensbury, who was a noted judge, attorney, historian, genealogist, and founding member of the Society.

Criteria:

Demonstrated dedication to Warren County history or genealogy through professional work or volunteer service

Authoring, publishing, or editing a book or article about the Warren County region that brings national attention to the area

Contribution to the preservation or restoration of documents pertinent to Warren County history or genealogy

Significant contribution to furthering the promotion of historical institutions or museums in the Warren County region

If you or someone you know fits any of the criteria listed above, send a one-page nomination to the WCHS at execdir@wcnyhs.org by September 1, 2022. All nominations must be signed, with contact information for the nominee and nominator provided.

A winner will be chosen by October 1. If you have any questions, call the Society at (518) 743-0734.

